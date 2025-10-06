  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Christian Watson injury update: Packers WR returns to practice field after tearing his ACL during 2024 season

Christian Watson injury update: Packers WR returns to practice field after tearing his ACL during 2024 season

By Nishant
Published Oct 06, 2025 17:15 GMT
Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers (image credit: getty)

Christian Watson is gearing up for a comeback nine months after tearing his ACL. He suffered the injury in the Green Bay Packers' regular season finale against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 5. The wide receiver's absence proved costly as his team was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round a week later.

Ad

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood shared a clip of Watson practicing for the first time following January's injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reposted it on X on Monday.

"A potential big lift for the #Packers, as Christian Watson is back with his window open," Rapoport tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Watson suffered a noncontact injury in the second quarter versus the Bears. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of this season. The decision sidelined him for the first four games, and he wasn't allowed to practice.

The Packers are coming off their bye week, which made Watson ineligible to practice until Monday. However, he is back in action, and the team has a 21‑day window to either activate or move him to injured reserves. Green Bay only has 51 players on its roster, and it does not need to make moves to add Watson when he is ready to hit the field.

Ad

The receiver recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. He is on track to reach 100 career receptions this campaign.

Christian Watson's return comes at the best time for the Packers

Jayden Reed broke his clavicle in the Packers’ 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Green Bay is expecting Christian Watson to return in late October if he's in good shape. However, the team could wait until November if things don't go according to plan.

Ad

Watson inked a one-year contract extension in September and is bound to the Packers through the 2026 season. He said he wants to be smart with the injury and not let it be a long-term issue. Watson added that his goal is to be at 110% when he suits up again.

Green Bay is 2-1-1 and will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications