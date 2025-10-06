Christian Watson injury update: Packers WR returns to practice field after tearing his ACL during 2024 season

Christian Watson is gearing up for a comeback nine months after tearing his ACL. He suffered the injury in the Green Bay Packers' regular season finale against the Chicago Bears on Jan. 5. The wide receiver's absence proved costly as his team was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round a week later.Packers beat writer Ryan Wood shared a clip of Watson practicing for the first time following January's injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reposted it on X on Monday.&quot;A potential big lift for the #Packers, as Christian Watson is back with his window open,&quot; Rapoport tweeted.Watson suffered a noncontact injury in the second quarter versus the Bears. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of this season. The decision sidelined him for the first four games, and he wasn't allowed to practice.The Packers are coming off their bye week, which made Watson ineligible to practice until Monday. However, he is back in action, and the team has a 21‑day window to either activate or move him to injured reserves. Green Bay only has 51 players on its roster, and it does not need to make moves to add Watson when he is ready to hit the field.The receiver recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. He is on track to reach 100 career receptions this campaign.Christian Watson's return comes at the best time for the PackersJayden Reed broke his clavicle in the Packers’ 27-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 2, and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Green Bay is expecting Christian Watson to return in late October if he's in good shape. However, the team could wait until November if things don't go according to plan.Watson inked a one-year contract extension in September and is bound to the Packers through the 2026 season. He said he wants to be smart with the injury and not let it be a long-term issue. Watson added that his goal is to be at 110% when he suits up again.Green Bay is 2-1-1 and will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field on Sunday.