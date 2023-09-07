Christian Watson injury update: When will Packers WR return? 

Christian Watson is expected to be a big part of the Green Bay Packers offense this season, but he is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Watson did not practice Wednesday in preparation for the Packers Week 1 game on the road against the Chicago Bears.

Last season, Watson caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns and it is expected he'll have an even bigger role this season with Jordan Love at quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Christan Watson's injury update

It was a surprise for many fans when Christian Watson did not practice on Wednesday.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Head coach Matt LaFleur has been quiet on what happened to him or how serious the injury is. He told reporters after Wednesday's practice:

“It is what it is. But, you know, we’re excited. We’ve got a plan in place, and we’ll play the guys that are available and ready to go. The one thing about this league is nobody cares. You’ve got to find a way to get it done, and I think our guys have taken that mindset no matter who’s out there.

"The expectations remain the same -- and that is to go out there and play winning football. So, we’ll get our guys ready to go.”

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Watson was using a stationary bike on Wednesday. This could suggest the injury is not too serious, but Watson is currently questionable for Sunday's game.

What happened to Christian Watson?

Christian Watson missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson dealt with hamstring issues last season as he missed three games last year due to the injury. Although he did not practice on Wednesday, it could be a precaution as the Packers have been quiet on the status of both Watson and Romeo Doubs.

LaFleur hasn't said anything about Watson and when the injury happened. Watson did practice last week, so missing the first practice of the week is a bit unusual.

When will Christian Watson return?

As of right now, the Green Bay Packers have not ruled out Christian Watson for their Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Matt LaFleur:

"We’ll give them the whole week and see where they’re at."

There still is time for the wide receiver to practice and get healthy enough to play in the opening game.

If it is the same injury as last year, Watson missed three games which could be the timeline for this one, which would be a big blow to the Packers offense. On the other hand, if missing practice was only precautionary, Watson will likely be ready for Week 1.

Thursday's injury report should shed more light on the situation for the Green Bay Packers receiver.