Christian Watson injury update: Will Packers WR be available for Week 7 Fantasy Football?

Christian Watson has yet to make his debut in the 2025 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 18 of the last season. His 21-day practice window opened up on Oct. 6, which was seen as a sign that his return was coming.

Watson would join a team with a solid group of wide receivers, who include Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. He could be ruled out for Sunday's game, which would mean Packers fans would need to wait until Oct. 26 to see him back on the gridiron.

Will Packers WR Christian Watson be available for Week 7 fantasy football?

The truth is that is still too early to answer that question. Packers coach Matt LaFleur limited himself to say "we'll see" when asked whether Watson would make his debut on Sunday.

Packers reporter Matt Schneidman added that LaFleur deemed Watson's performance on 11-on-11 drills "great," which can be a good sign for the four-year veteran. Watson played 15 games in 2024, recording 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns.

Back in September, Christian Watson said he felt good to plan, as Ryan Wood reported that the wideout could run, cut and plant on his knee.

“If it was the NFC championship game tomorrow, I’d be able to go out there and feel confident," Watson declared.

LaFleur insisted that they are trying to take Watson to the place they feel ready to bring him back to the field.

“Just trying to build up to where we feel comfortable, and he does," he said.

In the first two practice sessions of the week, Watson was listed as a limited participant. The big question will be answered on Friday. If he doesn't get ruled out for the Cardinals game, he will likely be activated from the reserve/PUP list and be in position to take the field on Sunday.

Should you add Christian Watson for fantasy football Week 7?

That would depend on what the Packers decide to do with him. They still have three starting wide receivers who can deliver, but adding Christian Watson to the mix wouldn't hurt.

Then again, with Golden, Wicks and Doubs healthy, Watson wouldn't have more chances to shine, especially coming off a long recovery. He could be a good addition on dynasty or deep leagues, but if you can wait until the Steelers game, things would be fine.

