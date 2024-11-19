Christian Watson Week 12 Waiver Wire Fantasy Outlook: Should I add Packers WR?

With Christian Watson, the Green Bay Packers have plenty of depth in the wide receiver room. Watson entered the season as a depth receiver in fantasy football, but he has become a player many fantasy managers start every week.

The Packers are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. So what is Watson's fantasy outlook like in the Week 12 matchup?

Christian Watson's fantasy outlook for Week 12

Christian Watson recorded 150 yards last week - Source: Imagn

Christian Watson had a breakout game on Sunday, as the receiver caught all four passes thrown his way for 150 yards.

Watson has been getting 4+ targets in most games this season. He has become a deep ball threat for the Packers.

"Phenomenal play, phenomenal catch by Christian, and then just obviously the awareness to get up, not being touched and to go put together a huge run," quarterback Jordan Love said, via ESPN. "I think Christian made some big-time plays in the game, had a couple big-time catches, and I'm proud of the way he balled out."

Love added that the focus for the Packers in Week 11 and going forward is to get Watson the ball.

"Obviously, a focus for us coming into this week was to try to keep getting him the ball, getting him some touches," Love said. "Definitely a guy that we feel like we can keep trying to get him the ball and give him some of those opps down the field, and obviously when we do, he had a really big catch, a contested catch, and went up and made a play. So I think it was a big-time day for him."

With Watson expected to be a big part of the Packers' offense, he is a great fantasy option.

In Sportskeeda's fantasy tool, Watson is projected to record 12.4 fantasy points. The tool projects Watson will have 50.7 receiving yards and is expected to find the endzone.

Watson is a great fantasy option in Week 12 and going forward for the Packers.

