Christian Wilkins contract: Where does new Raiders star’s $110,000,000 deal rank among NFL’s highest-paid DTs?

Christian Wilkins is the most recent addition to the list of players benefiting from the expanding defensive lineman market. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilkins and the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a four-year contract.

Due to severe salary cap restrictions, the Miami Dolphins decided not to franchise tag Wilkins for the upcoming season at a cost of roughly $22 million.

Reports indicate that other teams are now focusing on the top defensive tackles still available in the free agent market following the signing of defensive tackle Chris Jones by the Kansas City Chiefs to a massive five-year contract and of Justin Madbuike by the Ravens to a four-year, $98 million contract. Wilkins is the most recent player to commit to a large contract.

Madubuike's new deal means he gets paid $24.5 million, less than Aaron Donald ($31M) and Chris Jones ($32M), based on average salary per season. Wilkins is currently the third-highest-paid DT in the league, ahead of Justin Madubuike, with a season salary of an astounding $27.5 million.

Let's see how much the 28-year-old will make overall in his Raiders contract.

Breaking down Christian Wilkins' contract with the Raiders

NFL Network reports that Christian Wilkins has agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

Wilkins was projected to make between $20 million and $25 million a year on his next deal, according to numerous sources. He will now receive an incredible $27.5 million a season for the next four seasons.

The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers were among the organizations who were linked to Wilkins before free agency opened. The defensive tackle, who has started every game for the past three seasons, has now been acquired by the Raiders.

In 2023, Wilkins made $10.7 million. After a great season, the 13th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft will now receive a hefty pay increase.

Exploring Christian Wilkins' stats over the past two years

Christian Wilkins has started in 17 games for the Miami Dolphins in each of the previous three seasons. He concluded last year with a career-high 9.0 sacks in addition to 65 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He assisted the Dolphins in making it to the postseason before the team was defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In his first season under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022, Wilkins collected 3.5 sacks, 98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, demonstrating his flexibility as a player.

The Dolphins have suffered a great loss with Wilkins gone, but that was the risk they took when they decided not to tie him with the franchise tag. He is going to be a key member of the Raiders' defensive line.