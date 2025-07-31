Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Panthers RB?

Chuba Hubbard emerged as the RB1 of the Carolina Panthers last season after an amazing year. He finished the campaign with 1,195 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns for the Panthers. Hubbard also completed the 2024 season as the RB14 in fantasy football after likely being a late-round selection in your draft last summer.

Ad

According to Yahoo Sports, Hubbard was projected as the RB38 heading into the 2024 season. As a result, Hubbard was likely selected as a fringe RB4/5 and ended up providing high-end RB2 value for your team. He finished the campaign with 241.6 points in 2024, averaging 16.1 PPR points per game in fantasy football.

This offseason, the Panthers added RB Trevor Etienne in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed RB Rico Dowdle as a free agent. However, most reports coming from Panthers training camp have outlined how Etienne and Dowdle appear to be in a competition for Carolina's RB2 role, and the backup to Hubbard.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a result, Hubbard has become one of the top players available in fantasy football this year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook after breakout 2024 season

Carolina struggled for the first part of the 2024 season due to inconsistent QB play. However, at the end of the year, Bryce Young appeared to figure out how to be a star in the National Football League. He looked much more confident, accurate, and calm in the pocket, leading the Panthers to success at the end of the year in the process.

Ad

Due to this, the Panthers decided to select Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft this April, a move that signals the club's belief in Bryce Young. With Carolina expected to be a much better team and potentially one of the stronger club's for fantasy football managers, this could be the right time to take a chance on the Panthers skill position players.

Despite his amazing production last year, Hubbard is currently only being projected by Fantasy Pros as the RB17 and the No. 49 overall player available in PPR fantasy football league's this summer. This would likely make him a fifth or sixth round pick in your draft this year and a low-end RB2.

With a much improved offensive outlook this year in Carolina and his emergence as a strong three down running back, Hubbard can be viewed as a solid RB2 this year, with fringe RB1/2 potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.