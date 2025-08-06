Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Panthers RB this year?

Chuba Hubbard is the starting running back for the Carolina Panthers. He has been rather consistent for Carolina for the past two seasons as their starter. However, in terms of fantasy football, is Hubbard worth the risk in terms of using a pick on him in your upcoming draft? Let's take a look at all the details.

Should you draft Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard in 2025?

NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Hubbard is certainly worth considering selecting in upcoming fantasy drafts, especially in deep leagues of 10 or more players. However, there are certainly some factors to consider when drafting Hubbard, which will impact where managers should consider drafting him come draft day.

Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook in 2025

NFL: Carolina Panthers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Hubbard is projected to earn 250 fantasy points in PPR formats this season, according to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Draft Simulation. He's projected for 1,213 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. The dual-threat is also projected to haul in 45 passes for 283 receiving yards.

However, Carolina has made some additions to their backfield this year. They signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle, who managed to carry the ball 235 times for over 1,000 yards and two touchdowns. He also proved reliable in the receiving game, catching 39 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina also drafted Trevor Etienne, who will likely play a big role as a receiving back out of the backfield as well. Given the rotation the Panthers now have at their disposal, the Panthers' offense could very well be operating as a running back by committee unit in 2025.

Is Chuba Hubbard a good pick in fantasy football this year?

NFL: Carolina Panthers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

If you're in a deep league with 10 or more people, Hubbard is certainly worth a mid to late draft pick for depth at the running back position. Despite likely being involved in a running back by committee offense in 2025 with the new additions to the backfield, Hubbard is still a starting running back who is also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

Especially in PPR leagues, he's a high-value target in leagues with 10-plus players, where rosters tend to thin out.

Where should you draft Chuba Hubbard this year?

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Hubbard's ADP in mock drafts is currently hovering between 44th and 52nd overall across various platforms in PPR formats, according to Fantasy Pros. This checks out with our conclusion that Hubbard is worth taking a chance on in the mid to late rounds of drafts for the 2025 season. He's a starting dual-threat running back who, although he may be sharing carries with a few others, has a high upside.

