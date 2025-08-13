Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Panthers RB in 2025?

Despite playing 15 games for the second time in the last three seasons, Chuba Hubbard had the best season of his young NFL career. Following a solid rookie season, he regressed a little in his second year (612 rushing yards to 466). Hubbard bounced back in 2023 and confirmed that he is the clear leader of the Panthers' rushing game.

Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook and points projection

His numbers should increase in 2025 and Hubbard could establish himself as one of the top-15 running backs in fantasy football.

Hubbard had a magical 2024 season, becoming one of the few bright spots the Carolina Panthers had. In a season that saw Andy Dalton and Bryce Young swap starts, Hubbard proved the most consistent player on the roster.

He posted career-highs in carries (250), rushing yards (1,195) and touchdowns (10). It was also his best year as a receiver, as he recorded 43 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Hubbard led the Panthers in rushing yards, tallying nearly 1,000 more than his closest pursuer, Bryce Young (249). He also carried almost 200 more balls than Miles Sanders (55) and cleared Young (six) in rushing touchdowns. He ranked third in receptions behind wide receivers Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen, confirming that he's a serious dual-threat.

Chuba Hubbard's fantasy points projections compared to James Cook's.

Chuba Hubbard finished the 2024 season as the NFL's RB13 and the 29th-best player in fantasy. His season was the confirmation that he can be the perfect partner for Bryce Young in Carolina.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool projects Hubbard to post 250.6 fantasy points in 2025, 11 points less than James Cook, who finished last season as RB12 in our rankings.

Chuba Hubbard ADP: Where should you draft the Panthers RB?

Chuba Hubbard is not in the same stratosphere as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry or Christian McCaffrey, but he has everything to be one of the best running backs of the rest of the pack.

Hubbard might a fourth or fifth-round selection in fantasy drafts, as his projection can continue to go on a positive trajectory. He's not the flashiest player of all, but he does the job and puts up good numbers every time he takes the field.

Having Dave Canales as head coach helped Young, but Chubbard is also enjoying new success within a struggling Panthers franchise. His stats should only get better if he stays healthy and he should be a solid RB2 with an RB1 ceiling depending on where managers draft him.

