  Chuba Hubbard injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers RB amid calf issues

Chuba Hubbard injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers RB amid calf issues

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 03, 2025 16:54 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Chuba Hubbard injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers RB amid calf issues - Source: Getty

Chuba Hubbard was a fantasy force down the stretch in 2024. Much like Carolina Panthers optimists, they had hoped that the back would not miss a beat in 2025. However, it appears he has, as he battles an early-season injury. Should managers be concerned, and should they take action? Here's a look at everything you need to know about the back's situation.

According to data-driven analyst Deepak Chona on X in an Oct. 3 post, Hubbard's injury is likely to keep him out of the lineup, but not forever. Chona has predicted that the back will be out in Week 5 and Week 6.

"Chuba Hubbard - Calf re-aggravation most often = multi-week absence. Out Wk 5, data favors sitting Wk 6 also," he posted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hubbard didn't practice on Oct. 1 or Oct. 2, which also speaks volumes about his situation. As such, managers need to take action, sliding in a backup option. Hopefully, you have been using Hubbard as a flex and are able to put in a wide receiver with high upside. If not, it could be a long two weeks.

Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Chuba Hubbard at Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
Chuba Hubbard at Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

The running back of the Carolina Panthers is set to miss time, but should be back in time for what could be an explosive return.

If Hubbard misses the next two games, his return would put him in what could be a great running situation against the New York Jets.

The team has a reputation for a stiff defense, which is notable, but if the Panthers can get a lead and keep things competitive, Hubbard should have plenty of carries in the contest. Assuming he can stay healthy upon his return, the back has a shot to get close to 1,000 yards this season.

In 2023, the back rushed for 3.8 yards per carry and earned 902 yards and five touchdowns. In 2025, Hubbard has rushed for 4.1 yards per carry, meaning that his pace is slightly faster, but he also has likely at least two weeks of zero production ahead of him.

It is doubtful that Hubbard will finish with the same production he had in 2024 when he rushed 250 times for 1,195 yards and ten touchdowns. Some of the matchups in which Hubbard could get better than his average production could be against the New Orleans Saints (twice), Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
