Chuba Hubbard injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Panthers RB amid calf issues

Chuba Hubbard was a fantasy force down the stretch in 2024. Much like Carolina Panthers optimists, they had hoped that the back would not miss a beat in 2025. However, it appears he has, as he battles an early-season injury. Should managers be concerned, and should they take action? Here's a look at everything you need to know about the back's situation.According to data-driven analyst Deepak Chona on X in an Oct. 3 post, Hubbard's injury is likely to keep him out of the lineup, but not forever. Chona has predicted that the back will be out in Week 5 and Week 6.&quot;Chuba Hubbard - Calf re-aggravation most often = multi-week absence. Out Wk 5, data favors sitting Wk 6 also,&quot; he posted.Hubbard didn't practice on Oct. 1 or Oct. 2, which also speaks volumes about his situation. As such, managers need to take action, sliding in a backup option. Hopefully, you have been using Hubbard as a flex and are able to put in a wide receiver with high upside. If not, it could be a long two weeks.Chuba Hubbard fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonChuba Hubbard at Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots - Source: ImagnThe running back of the Carolina Panthers is set to miss time, but should be back in time for what could be an explosive return.If Hubbard misses the next two games, his return would put him in what could be a great running situation against the New York Jets.The team has a reputation for a stiff defense, which is notable, but if the Panthers can get a lead and keep things competitive, Hubbard should have plenty of carries in the contest. Assuming he can stay healthy upon his return, the back has a shot to get close to 1,000 yards this season.In 2023, the back rushed for 3.8 yards per carry and earned 902 yards and five touchdowns. In 2025, Hubbard has rushed for 4.1 yards per carry, meaning that his pace is slightly faster, but he also has likely at least two weeks of zero production ahead of him.It is doubtful that Hubbard will finish with the same production he had in 2024 when he rushed 250 times for 1,195 yards and ten touchdowns. Some of the matchups in which Hubbard could get better than his average production could be against the New Orleans Saints (twice), Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets.