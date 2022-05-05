Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Picks 2022: Who did the Bengals pick? Full list of selections

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals added six new faces to their roster that made it to the Super Bowl in 2021. Head coach Zac Taylor and general manager Mike Brown will be hoping the rookies can help the Bengals make it back to the big game and go one better this time after they lost 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Here are the players the Cincinnati Bengals selected:

Round 1 (30) S Dax Hill, Michigan

Round 2 (60) CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

Round 3 (95) DT Zachary Carter, Florida

Round 4 (136) OT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

Round 5 (166) S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Round 7 (252) OLB Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

The following is a closer look at all of the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 NFL Draft selections.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Dax Hill

Dax Hill of the Michigan Wolverines

The Cincinnati Bengals took safety Dax Hill out of Michigan with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He became the second Michigan Wolverine selected in round one after Aidan Hutchinson.

Hill was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2021 after he started 14 games, had 70 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, nine pass breakups, and two interceptions.

He is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill, drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt of Nebraska v Illinois

Cornerback Taylor-Britt was the Cincinnati Bengals’ second pick in 2022 after the Nebraska Cornhuskers player started three years at the collegiate level. A team captain in Nebraska, Cam Taylor-Britt recorded a career-best 51 tackles and an interception in 2021. This earned him a place on Second-team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive year.

He played quarterback in high school and was one of the best signal-callers in his home state of Alabama in 2017, amassing 2,496 yards of total offense and accounting for 30 total touchdowns.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



5 TDs allowed in coverage

6 INTs



Incredibly versatile DBs that'll make plays for the Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt over the last two seasons:5 TDs allowed in coverage6 INTsIncredibly versatile DBs that'll make plays for the @Bengals Daxton Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt over the last two seasons:5 TDs allowed in coverage6 INTsIncredibly versatile DBs that'll make plays for the @Bengals 🐯 https://t.co/n7UJyrryrp

Zachary Carter

Zachary Carter of Florida

Zachary Carter became the Cincinnati Bengals' third consecutive defensive pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, something the team sought to improve for the season. Carter improved year on year with the Florida Gators, gaining 4.5 sacks in 2019, five in 2020, and eight in 2021, leading the team in quarterback rushes.

Carter began his career at Florida as a defensive end before kicking inside to defensive tackle. He switched his jersey from No. 17 to No. 6 as a tribute to current Dallas Cowboys and former Gator Dante Fowler Jr.

Cordell Volson

Cordell Volson at the NFL Combine

Cordell Volson was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals to help further protect Joe Burrow, who was sacked a league-high 70 times in 2021.

Volson spent six seasons at NDSU but didn’t crack a starting role until 2019, where his versatility to play in both tackle spots helped the Bisons win four FCS Championships. He was named First-team All-MVFC for three years straight (2019-2021).

Volson grew up in Balfour, North Dakota, a town with a population of just 27, and played offensive line, defensive line, tight end, full back, linebacker, punter, and kicker on his high school’s nine-man football team.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Bengals off. coordinator on Cordell Volson: "Versatile player. Has good measureables."



OL coach Frank Pollack says that he will compete at guard. Bengals off. coordinator on Cordell Volson: "Versatile player. Has good measureables." OL coach Frank Pollack says that he will compete at guard.

Tycen Anderson

Tycen Anderson at the NFL Combine

Tycen Anderson out of Toledo was the Cincinnati Bengals’ second safety selected in the 2022 NFL Draft after Dax Hill, possibly due to Jessie Bates III playing on the franchise tag in 2022.

Anderson impressed scouts at the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash. This came after he played 55 games for the Toledo Rockets, racking up 237 tackles, nine TFLs, and two interceptions. He was named First-team All-MAC in 2021.

PFF CIN Bengals @PFF_Bengals



Tycen Anderson is READY

“Hey mama, we’re going to Cincinnati”Tycen Anderson is READY “Hey mama, we’re going to Cincinnati”Tycen Anderson is READY 🔥https://t.co/T8GB1bqdfW

Jeffrey Gunter

Jeffrey Gunter of Coastal Carolina v Buffalo

Outside linebacker Jeffrey Gunter was the Cincinnati Bengals’ final draft selection in 2022 after the North Carolina native posted 10 TFLs, two forced fumbles, and six sacks in 2021. Gunter initially committed to Coastal Carolina in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Chanticleers before transferring to NC State to be closer to home in 2019. However, after sitting out one year as per NCAA transfer rules, he moved back to Coastal Carolina.

Gunter was twice named First-team All-Sun Belt in 2018 and 2020 and Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in December 2020 and is working towards a second degree in communications.

