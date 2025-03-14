Cincinnati Bengals 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Tee Higgins and more

The Cincinnati Bengals are up for a crucial offseason. The Bengals, fresh off missing out on the 2024/25 playoffs, have a number of key players to either extend release, or trade.

Players like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson will get loads of attention. However, there's so much more for Bengals' fans to pay attention to during free agency.

With that in mind, let's examine the moves made by the AFC powerhouse in this year's free agency period.

Expand Tweet

Cincinnati Bengals free agency tracker 2025

1. DT Tedarrell Slaton (2 years, $15.1 million)

The Bengals have signed Tedarrell Slaton to buff up their defensive tackle unit. Slaton joins on a two-year deal worth $15.1 million.

The veteran DT spent the last four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals are getting a durable option at DT as Slaton hasn't missed a single game during his professional football career. It'll be interesting to see if and when he breaks into the Cincinnati starting lineup.

2. RB Samaje Perine (2 years, $3.8 million)

The Bengals have added a new running back to their backfield. The AFC powerhouse franchise has signed Samaje Perine on a two-year deal worth $3.8 million.

Perine is a chiseled veteran and has featured in 110 regula- season games in the NFL. Fifty-four of those games were with the Bengals as he amassed over 900 rushing yards and 549 receiving yards with the franchise.

Expand Tweet

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 free agency re-signings

1. WR Tee Higgins (Franchise tag)

The Cincinnati Bengals will use their franchise tag tender on star wide receiver Tee Higgins. The Bengals have decided to exercise the option as they negotiate a long-term extension for the veteran wide receiver.

Higgins is arguably the best WR2 in the NFL, and is one half of a stellar one-two punch at wideout alongside Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins is a favorite of franchise QB Joe Burrow, and extending his contract has been a priority throughout the offseason.

Due to the franchise tag, the Bengals now have until July 15, 2025, to reach a fresh multi-year deal with Higgins, or he will make a fully guaranteed $26.2 million in the upcoming season.

2. DL B.J. Hill (3 years, $33 million)

The Bengals are bringing back defensive lineman B.J. Hill. Hill has signed a three-year deal worth $33 million to remain in Cincinnati.

The defensive star has featured in 64 regular-season games with the Bengals, and amassed a stat line of 225 tackles, 16 sacks, 13 pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

3. TE Mike Gesicki (3 years, $25.5 million)

The Bengals have re-signed starting tight end Mike Gesicki to a three-year deal. Gesicki will earn $11 million per year on his new contract.

The Bengals value Gesicki as a safety blanket for star quarterback Joe Burrow. His new deal reflects his standing on the roster.

4. EDGE Joseph Ossai (1 year, $7 million)

5. OL Cody Ford (2 years, $6 million)

6. LB Oren Burks (2 years, $5 million)

7. CB Marco Wilson (1 year, $1.52 million)

8. TE Tanner Hudson (1 year, undisclosed sum)

9. LS Cal Adomitis (1 year, undisclosed sum)

10. EDGE Cameron Sample (1 year, undisclosed sum)

