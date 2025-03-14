Cincinnati Bengals 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after quiet start to free agency

What the Cincinnati Bengals do this offseason could shape their future. Tee Higgins is currently on a franchise tag, while Jamarr Chase is due to be paid. The fate of the two wide receivers will have a significant impact on quarterback Joe Burrow and his future with the Bengals.

The Cincinnati Bengals also need to figure out what to do with Trey Hendrickson, last year’s league leader in sacks. He has been vocal about a salary raise and the Bengals have permitted him to seek a trade. If he leaves, the Bengals will need to find a way to replace the production.

Unsurprisingly, the Bengals had a quiet free agency period as they look to resolve these issues internally. Their biggest acquisitions are defensive tackle T.J. Slaton from the Green Bay Packers and linebacker Oren Burks from the Philadelphia Eagles, both on reasonable salaries. They also brought back defensive tackle B.J. Hill and running back Samaje Perine, but other than these moves, have not made any significant additions.

The Cincinnati Bengals have all three of their own picks in the first three rounds

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1. Round 1, pick 17: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Bulldogs

The Cincinnati Bengals need to address the defense, especially finding a replacement for Trey Hendrickson. However, in this simulation, pass rushers Abdul Carter, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr and Mykel Williams are already off the board. There is a drop off after these three players.

In this instance, the Bengals choose to bolster their secondary instead with a value pick. Starks is considered by some as the best pure safety in this draft class, bringing a mix of intelligence and instincts to the position. He is versatile and can play in both safety positions or as a slot cornerback if needed. Starks can be the field general for a Bengals’ secondary that badly needs one. Pro Football Focus has Starks ranked as the 9th best player overall.

#2. Round 2, pick 49: Landon Jackson, DE, Arkansas Razorbacks

Jackson is not a like-for-like replacement for Hendrickson, but he can be a complementary piece for this Bengals defense that is in dire need of playmakers.

His physical traits are most appealing. He shone at the combine, running a 4.68-second 40-yard dash and a 40.5 inch vertical jump. Jackson has both speed and power, and can play well against both the run and the pass. His pass-block win rate is not very high, but he has room to develop. It will come down to new defensive coordinator Al Golden to get the most out of him.

#3. Round 3, pick 81: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

The Cincinnati Bengals cannot wait any longer before addressing the offensive line, and take another Georgia Bulldog in offensive guard Tate Ratledge. They released long-term guard Alex Cappa after he underperformed last year. Ratledge is an ideal replacement. Ratledge grades out better as a pass protector than a run blocker, and that suits the Bengals’ pass-heavy offense. His 1.3% pressure rate allowed is the third lowest in college football last season, and he plays with a mean streak that should excite Bengals fans.

