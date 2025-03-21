Cincinnati Bengals 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC North franchise

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the offseason with some of the most pressing decisions of any NFL franchise. They had to figure out the futures of pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, tight end Mike Gesicki, and wide receivers JaMarr Chase and Tee Higgins, especially after star quarterback Joe Burrow put pressure on the team to make it work. They have somehow managed to bring back three of the four, signing Gesicki, Chase, and Higgins to long-term contracts.

The Cincinnati Bengals are also optimistic they could bring back last season's league-leading sack leader Hendrickson despite allowing him to seek a trade.

Outside of these players, their biggest free-agent additions are on defense. They signed defensive tackles B.J Hill, T.J. Slaton, and linebacker Oren Burks to multi-year deals.

However, they have yet to address the offensive line after having the 5th worst overall block-win rate last year other than releasing Alex Cappa.

They can turn to the NFL draft for low-cost additions to this top-heavy roster. They have five picks in the first five rounds of the NFL draft.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL mock draft for first five rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 17: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Middle linebacker is a gaping need for the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Germaine Pratt has anchored that position since 2019, but he has requested a trade. They do not have a replacement on the roster, and getting a player like Jihaad Campbell will not only solve that problem but also upgrade the position.

He is a do-it-all linebacker who has the ideal profile to lead the unit. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Campbell is a tackling machine, racking up 117 total tackles with 12 of them tackles for loss last season for Alabama. He can also rush the passer on select blitz packages with the revamped interior defensive line in front of him. He had five sacks, mostly on designed plays, last season.

#2 - Round 2, pick 49: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona Wildcats

The Cincinnati Bengals need to do a better job protecting Joe Burrow. He was the 5th most sacked quarterback last season despite putting up impressive passing numbers. Imagine what he could do with more time.

Originally from America Samoa, Savainnaea has held down the tackle position for the Arizona Wildcats. He allowed just four sacks in three seasons. He has an enormous frame at 6’4’’, 336 pounds. The Cincinnati Bengals could move him inside to guard where he can help to protect the interior rush or keep him at right tackle.

#3 - Round 3, pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

The Bengals continue rebuilding their offensive line. Dylan Fairchild is a former undefeated state wrestling champion and it shows in his game tape. He mauls people at the line of scrimmage, creating lanes for runners. He also holds his own in pass protection with strong technical fundamentals. He has only started in 24 games, so has the upside to continue to develop further.

#4 - Round 4, pick 119: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas Longhorns

Another key unit that the Cincinnati Bengals need to improve is the secondary. Safety Vonn Bell was released, so they need to find a suitable replacement. This draft provides a potential solution in Texas’ Andrew Mukuba.

Mukuba started in most games in college at both Clemson and Texas. He is a typical deep safety providing coverage against the pass, and it shows with his ball-tracking skills. The Bengals gave up the fourth most passing touchdowns last season, so they need to improve in that area.

#5 - Round 5, pick 153: Brandon Adams, CB, Central Florida Knights

Cincinnati continues to add more bodies in the secondary with the selection of Brandon Adams in the fifth round. Adams is long and rangy and has the ideal physical prototype of a cornerback in the NFL.

He spent four seasons at UCF, and passers only had a 51.6% completion rate when throwing in his direction. He can improve on his change of direction but has a high upside for a 5th-round pick.

