Cincinnati Bengals 7-round Mock Draft: stockpiling talent around Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow’s season-ending wrist injury profoundly affected the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2023 campaign. While Jake Browning filled in admirably, and the Bengals finished the season with a winning record, it wasn’t enough to carry them to a third consecutive playoff appearance.

With Burrow returning in 2024, Bengals fans are optimistic that their beloved squad will become a legitimate contender again. Aside from using their $51 million cap space wisely, hitting with their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft could improve their chances of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

They came close to achieving that feat two years ago in Super Bowl 56. Finding the right pieces to help Burrow could do the job this time.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 1

Round 1, Pick 18: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou are free agents, and their departure could be a massive blow to a team that finished 26th in rushing yards allowed per game last season. Therefore, the Cincinnati Bengals must prioritize this position by selecting Jer’Zhan Newton in the first round.

As an interior defensive lineman, Newton had 26 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in his final season at Illinois. His strength makes it difficult for offensive linemen to move him away. He’s also a decent pass rusher who uses his hands for leverage.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 2

Round 2, Pick 49: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Conversely, the problems persist for the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line. Despite investing heavily in players like Orlando Brown Jr., Ted Karras, and Alex Cappa, they surrendered 50 sacks last season, tied for fifth-most in the league.

They can address this concern by drafting Roger Rosengarten. He can precisely break his stance to edge pass rushers at the right time. Likewise, he rarely gets beaten in pass protection by confusing the blitzers.

Round 3, Pick 80: Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Joe Mixon will be a free agent after the 2024 season. The Cincinnati Bengals can prepare for his impending departure by drafting Irving, a shifty running back who went over 1,000 rushing yards in both seasons with the Ducks.

The Bengals will love his explosiveness that can turn every carry into a big play. He also fights for extra yards and is quick enough to beat defensive players to the edge. He’s also a decent pass-catcher who can line up as a slot receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 3

Round 4, Pick 116: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

Irv Smith, Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox, and Tanner Hudson are free agents, signaling a tight end revamp if the Cincinnati Bengals declined to bring back any of them. Therefore, they must pick a tight end, and Stover could help the team.

The 2023 First Team All-Big Ten member won the Kwalick-Clark Award as the conference’s best tight end. Stover uses his firm hands and agility to complete challenging catches.

Round 5, Pick 148: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

The Cincinnati Bengals finished 28th in passing yards allowed (248.4) per game last season. It could worsen in 2024 if they lose Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. If that happens, they can select Melton in round five. He has the skill set and the size to neutralize deep threats and slot receivers.

Round 5, Pick 175: Ro Torrence, CB, Arizona State

The Bengals can select another defensive back in Torrence, a 6-foot-3 cornerback with 37 tackles, two sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception during his redshirt junior year. Torrence has the size to play physically against tall receivers.

Round 6, Pick 196: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

Newton and Gregory could form a disruptive interior defensive line that can attack in multiple ways. While Newton is the shiftier tackle, Gregory’s strength lets him attract double teams. When that happens, one of their rushers will have an easy path to the quarterback.

Round 7, Pick 235: Erick All, TE, Iowa

All transferred to Iowa after four seasons with Michigan. The Hawkeyes had great tight ends in recent history, like T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, and Sam LaPorta. If he’s as good as any of those players, the Cincinnati Bengals will get a draft steal in the seventh round.

Round 7, Pick 252: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

While the Bengals intend to offer Tee Higgins the franchise tag, it’s up to him if he will sign the deal worth $21.8 million. Whether he accepts the invite, Higgins’ long-term stay in Cincinnati is uncertain until both parties agree to a contract extension.

But if he sits out the 2024 season and eventually leaves in free agency, Jackson will be the next man up if they make him their final selection in the 2024 draft.