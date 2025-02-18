Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: Full list of Joe Burrow's team's selections

The Cincinnati Bengals had a mixed 2024 season. They finished with a winning record but failed to make the playoffs. That occurred despite the team having an MVP candidate in Joe Burrow, a Triple Crown winner in Ja'Marr Chase, and a team sack leader in Trey Hendrickson.

Hence, the Bengals will be one of the teams to watch out for in the offseason. They have been a Super Bowl contender since Joe Burrow joined in 2020, and they've done a great job surrounding him with Pro Bowl-caliber players all over the field. However, there were injury issues in 2024, and the rest of the AFC seems to be getting better.

With that in mind, let's look at the Bengals' draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks in 2025

According to NFL Draft Buzz, the Cincinnati Bengals have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Aside from Round 7, the Bengals have a pick in each round of April's draft.

Here's a look at their picks:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 81

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 195

What is the Cincinnati Bengals' biggest draft need?

The Cincinnati Bengals have a stacked offense, but their defense could use some work. One gaping hole is the edge rusher position, as star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson needs a reliable partner and potentially a successor.

Hendrickson had a career year in 2024, racking up 17.5 sacks, but no other defender collected more than five. Hence, the Bengals should consider picking one of the elite pass rushers available in the draft.

A top-notch pick would be Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., who stood out at the collegiate level and amassed 17 sacks over the past two seasons. He is athletic, versatile and disciplined in his role. He could be a solid addition to Joe Burrow's team via the first round.

Aside from edge rushers, the Bengals could also select a defensive tackle and wide receiver. The Bengals will likely lose Jay Tufele and B.J. Hill, while Sheldon Rankins could be a salary cap casualty.

As for the wide receiver, it's probably the worst-kept secret in the league that the Bengals are looking to extend Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, and there's a chance that Higgins will be on a new roster in 2025. Hence, drafting a replacement WR might be on the horizon.

