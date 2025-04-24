Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025: Full list of Zac Taylor's selections

The Cincinnati Bengals spent a large sum on Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason. This leaves them short on defense, as Trey Hendrickson is likely to be traded before the season starts.

For the Bengals to maximize Joe Burrow's talent, they need to target and hit on defensive players in this year's draft. Considering they only have six picks in the draft, Cincinnati's front office will be under pressure to deliver.

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 17

Round 2, pick 17

Round 3, pick 17

Round 4, pick 17

Round 5, pick 17

Round 6, pick 17

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

