Cincinnati Bengals injury report Week 11: Latest on Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and more

The Cincinnati Bengals have been playing in a plethora of crunch games lately, and it doesn't get easier on Thursday Night Football in Week 11 of the season. The Bengals will face off against divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in a high-stakes game at Baltimore.

Joe Burrow and Co. come into the game on the back of a gut-wrenching 27-30 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Bengals went toe to toe with the Texans but got outdone by some C. J. Stroud's brilliance at the tail end of the game. They will be coming up against another elite QB, Lamar Jackson, in the Ravens game. The Bengals will need to be on their A-game if they want to avenge their Week 2 loss against the same franchise.

Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 injury report

Ahead of the Ravens game, the Bengals are missing some key pieces. According to the official Cincinnati Bengals website, the franchise will be without wide receivers Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas, as well as defensive end Sam Hubbard. These players missed Wednesday's training with different injuries, and they've been ruled out of the crunch divisional game.

Furthermore, wideout Charlie Jones is questionable for the game despite being a full participant in Wednesday's training. Jones is dealing with a thumb injury and is viewed as day-to-day ahead of the game.

Tee Higgins' injury update

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is a key part of the team's offensive identity. Higgins is the team's WR2 behind Ja'marr Chase, and he is one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets.

However, Higgins has been ruled out of the Baltimore Ravens game due to a hamstring injury. He did not participate in training throughout the week and, as such, would miss his second straight fixture as he continues to recover from the injury.

Ja’Marr Chase's injury update

Thankfully for the Bengals, the team's Pro Bowl wide receiver, Ja'marr Chase, will be available against the Baltimore Ravens. Chase has been electric for the Bengals all season, and Bengals' fans will hope that he's inspired against a typically elite Ravens defense.

All eyes will be on Chase, as the pacy wideout nearly suffered a nasty injury in last week's narrow loss to the Houston Texans. In that game, Texans' linebacker Denzel Perryman flat-lined Chase on an unnecessary hit after the Bengals star had already caught the ball. The NFL has since suspended Perryman for three games in the aftermath of the hit, citing repeated violations of health and safety rules.