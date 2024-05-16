Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The return of Joe Burrow will be a major boost for the Cincinnati Bengals. Their Super Bowl dreams in 2023 ended when the 27-year-old quarterback suffered a season ending injury against the Ravens, last November.

Joe Burrow is back healthy and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to contend for yet another Super Bowl run in 2024. Here is how their schedule for the upcoming season looks like.

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Cincinnati Bengals will being their 2024 NFL season against the Nee England Patriots, at home, on September 8.

Their most anticiapted matchup will be the Week 2 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. Joe Burrow holds an upper hand against Patrick Mahomes. The two teams have had a history of fierce competition and will look to one-up each other.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 Sept 8 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sept 15 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 3 Sept 23 Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC 4 Sept 29 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct 6 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 6 Oct 13 New York Giants 8:20 PM NBC 7 Oct 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct 27 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 9 Nov 3 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov 7 Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM Amazon Prime 11 Nov 17 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 12 BYE 13 Dec 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 14 Dec 9 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC 15 Dec 15 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 16 Dec 19 Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime 17 Dec 28-29 Denver Broncos TBD TBD 18 Jan 4-5 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

Cincinnati Bengals Home Schedule 2024

The Bengals will play eight games at home, in Paycor Stadium, in 2024. Joe Burrow and the team will take on the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept 8 New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sept 23 Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC 5 Oct 6 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct 27 Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM CBS 9 Nov 3 Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS 16 Dec 19 Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM Amazon Prime 17 Dec 28-29 Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Cincinnati Bengals Away Schedule 2024

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will play a total of nine road games in 2024. They will visit the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Tians, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 Sept 15 Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS 4 Sept 29 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct 13 New York Giants 8:20 PM NBC 7 Oct 20 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 10 Nov 7 Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM Amazon Prime 11 Nov 17 Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS 14 Dec 9 Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC 15 Dec 15 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 18 Jan 4-5 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Season Outlook

2024 will be a crucial year for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they enter the season with high expectations. Burrow is back and healthy. The team will go as far as he leads them.

Burrow missed seven games last year due to his wrist injury and the Bengals yet managed to finish the season with the 9-8 record.

This season is different. Although they lost key pieces in DT D. J. Reader, corner Chidobe Awuzie, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon, they've quietly had a good offseason in bringing help for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals signed offensive tackle Trent Brown and drafted Amarius Mims as the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pairing them with Orlando Brown Jr., Burrow's protection is as good as ever.

According to ESPN, the Bengals are tied at 14 for the easiest strength of schedule. With their star power, the Joe Burrow's team could do serious damage in the AFC and be a threat to Chiefs three-peating.