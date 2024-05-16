  • NFL
  Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 16, 2024 01:16 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer
Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The return of Joe Burrow will be a major boost for the Cincinnati Bengals. Their Super Bowl dreams in 2023 ended when the 27-year-old quarterback suffered a season ending injury against the Ravens, last November.

Joe Burrow is back healthy and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to contend for yet another Super Bowl run in 2024. Here is how their schedule for the upcoming season looks like.

Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The Cincinnati Bengals will being their 2024 NFL season against the Nee England Patriots, at home, on September 8.

Their most anticiapted matchup will be the Week 2 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. Joe Burrow holds an upper hand against Patrick Mahomes. The two teams have had a history of fierce competition and will look to one-up each other.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
1Sept 8New England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
2Sept 15Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
3Sept 23Washington Commanders8:15 PMESPN, ABC
4Sept 29Carolina Panthers1:00 PMFOX
5Oct 6Baltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
6Oct 13New York Giants8:20 PMNBC
7Oct 20Cleveland Browns1:00 PMCBS
8Oct 27Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PMCBS
9Nov 3Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PMFOX
10Nov 7Baltimore Ravens8:15 PMAmazon Prime
11Nov 17Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PMCBS
12BYE
13Dec 1Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
14Dec 9Dallas Cowboys8:15 PMESPN, ABC
15Dec 15Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
16Dec 19Cleveland Browns8:15 PM
Amazon Prime
17Dec 28-29Denver BroncosTBDTBD
18Jan 4-5Pittsburgh SteelersTBDTBD

Cincinnati Bengals Home Schedule 2024

The Bengals will play eight games at home, in Paycor Stadium, in 2024. Joe Burrow and the team will take on the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1Sept 8New England Patriots1:00 PMCBS
3Sept 23Washington Commanders8:15 PMESPN, ABC
5Oct 6Baltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
8Oct 27Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PMCBS
9Nov 3Las Vegas Raiders1:00 PMFOX
13Dec 1Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PMCBS
16Dec 19Cleveland Browns8:15 PMAmazon Prime
17Dec 28-29Denver BroncosTBDTBD

Cincinnati Bengals Away Schedule 2024

Joe Burrow and the Bengals will play a total of nine road games in 2024. They will visit the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Tians, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
2Sept 15Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PMCBS
4Sept 29Carolina Panthers1:00 PMFOX
6Oct 13New York Giants8:20 PMNBC
7Oct 20Cleveland Browns1:00 PMCBS
10Nov 7Baltimore Ravens8:15 PMAmazon Prime
11Nov 17Los Angeles Chargers4:25 PMCBS
14Dec 9Dallas Cowboys8:15 PMESPN, ABC
15Dec 15Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
18Jan 4-5Pittsburgh SteelersTBDTBD

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Season Outlook

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback

2024 will be a crucial year for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they enter the season with high expectations. Burrow is back and healthy. The team will go as far as he leads them.

Burrow missed seven games last year due to his wrist injury and the Bengals yet managed to finish the season with the 9-8 record.

This season is different. Although they lost key pieces in DT D. J. Reader, corner Chidobe Awuzie, wide receiver Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon, they've quietly had a good offseason in bringing help for Joe Burrow.

The Bengals signed offensive tackle Trent Brown and drafted Amarius Mims as the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pairing them with Orlando Brown Jr., Burrow's protection is as good as ever.

According to ESPN, the Bengals are tied at 14 for the easiest strength of schedule. With their star power, the Joe Burrow's team could do serious damage in the AFC and be a threat to Chiefs three-peating.

