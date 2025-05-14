Cincinnati Bengals Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Cincinnati Bengals had a rather underwhelming 2024 season, finishing third in the AFC North with a 9-8 record. It was the second season in a row that the Bengals failed to make the playoffs.

However, Cincinnati has a sense of urgency heading into the 2025 season. The Bengals tied down wideout duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to blockbuster deals.

Here's a look at the Bengals' schedule for the 2025 NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2025 and opponents

The Bengals will open their 2025 season on the road to face the Cleveland Browns.

Week 1: Bengals at Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET

Week 3:

Week 4: Bengals at Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday Night Football) on Amazon Prime Video

Week 8: Bengals vs. New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14: Bengals at Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17:

Week 18:

Cincinnati Bengals home schedule 2025

Here are all the games that the Bengals will play at Paycor Stadium next season:

TBD

Cincinnati Bengals away schedule 2025

Here's a look at the away schedule for the Bengals in the 2025 season:

TBD

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 season outlook

Joe Burrow will lead the Bengals offense in the 2025 season. The two-time Pro Bowl QB will be eager to get Cincinnati back to the playoffs to potentially reach the Super Bowl.

Wideout duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will serve as key offensive weapons for Burrow. Running back Chase Brown will also have to play an important role for the Cincinnati outfit.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is entering the final year of his deal with the Bengals in 2025. However, the four-time Pro Bowler remains one of the best defensive players on the team.

Cincinnati added Shemar Stewart to its roster with the No. 17 pick in the NFL draft. The DE is expected to be the successor to Hendrickson. The Bengals selected linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with the No. 49 pick, bolstering their defensive side even further.

