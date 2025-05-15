Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. Joe Burrow and Co. posted a 9-8 regular season record, which was significantly below preseason expectations.
Cincinnati has some of the best offensive players in the league, with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. The Bengals will look to return to the postseason under head coach Zac Taylor and with the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Schedule
- Week 1: September 7 at Cleveland Browns
- Week 2: September 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 3: September 21 at Minnesota Vikings
- Week 4: September 29 at Denver Broncos
- Week 5: October 5 vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 6: October 12 at Green Bay Packers
- Week 7: October 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 8: October 26 vs. New York Jets
- Week 9: November 2 vs. Chicago Bears
- Week 10: BYE
- Week 11: November 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: November 23 vs. New England Patriots
- Week 13: November 27 at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving)
- Week 14: December 7 at Buffalo Bills
- Week 15: December 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Week 16: December 21 at Miami Dolphins
- Week 17: December 27 or 28 vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals 2025: Game-by-game prediction
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record:
Week 1: Bengals at Browns
Prediction: 17-19
Week 2: Bengals vs. Jaguars
Prediction: 30-17
Week 3: Bengals at Vikings
Prediction: 33-18
Week 4: Bengals at Broncos
Prediction: 21-25
Week 5: Bengals vs. Lions
Prediction: 16-20
Week 6: Bengals at Packers
Prediction: 33-17
Week 7: Bengals vs. Steelers
Prediction: 22-27
Week 8: Bengals vs. Jets
Prediction: 23-15
Week 9: Bengals vs. Bears
Prediction: 27-24
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: Bengals at Steelers
Prediction: 28-21
Week 12: Bengals vs. Patriots
Prediction: 33-20
Week 13: Bengals at Ravens
Prediction: 26-16
Week 14: Bengals at Bills
Prediction: 16-18
Week 15: Bengals vs. Ravens
Prediction: 31-39
Week 16: Bengals at Dolphins
Prediction: 25-17
Week 17: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 18-20
Week 18: Bengals vs. Browns
Prediction: 22-18
Cincinnati Bengals' predicted 2025 regular-season record
According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record, good enough to take second place in the AFC North.
According to this prediction, the Bengals will earn a spot in the postseason at the end of a fruitful campaign. This will give Joe Burrow and Co. the chance to potentially compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after missing the postseason for the last two seasons.
