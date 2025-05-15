  • home icon
  Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 15, 2025 12:23 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games (image credit: Getty)

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. Joe Burrow and Co. posted a 9-8 regular season record, which was significantly below preseason expectations.

Cincinnati has some of the best offensive players in the league, with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. The Bengals will look to return to the postseason under head coach Zac Taylor and with the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Schedule

  • Week 1: September 7 at Cleveland Browns
  • Week 2: September 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 3: September 21 at Minnesota Vikings
  • Week 4: September 29 at Denver Broncos
  • Week 5: October 5 vs. Detroit Lions
  • Week 6: October 12 at Green Bay Packers
  • Week 7: October 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 8: October 26 vs. New York Jets
  • Week 9: November 2 vs. Chicago Bears
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: November 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Week 12: November 23 vs. New England Patriots
  • Week 13: November 27 at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving)
  • Week 14: December 7 at Buffalo Bills
  • Week 15: December 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 16: December 21 at Miami Dolphins
  • Week 17: December 27 or 28 vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Cleveland Browns
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cincinnati Bengals 2025: Game-by-game prediction

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record:

Week 1: Bengals at Browns

Prediction: 17-19

Week 2: Bengals vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 30-17

Week 3: Bengals at Vikings

Prediction: 33-18

Week 4: Bengals at Broncos

Prediction: 21-25

Week 5: Bengals vs. Lions

Prediction: 16-20

Week 6: Bengals at Packers

Prediction: 33-17

Week 7: Bengals vs. Steelers

Prediction: 22-27

Week 8: Bengals vs. Jets

Prediction: 23-15

Week 9: Bengals vs. Bears

Prediction: 27-24

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers

Prediction: 28-21

Week 12: Bengals vs. Patriots

Prediction: 33-20

Week 13: Bengals at Ravens

Prediction: 26-16

Week 14: Bengals at Bills

Prediction: 16-18

Week 15: Bengals vs. Ravens

Prediction: 31-39

Week 16: Bengals at Dolphins

Prediction: 25-17

Week 17: Bengals vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 18-20

Week 18: Bengals vs. Browns

Prediction: 22-18

Cincinnati Bengals' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record, good enough to take second place in the AFC North.

According to this prediction, the Bengals will earn a spot in the postseason at the end of a fruitful campaign. This will give Joe Burrow and Co. the chance to potentially compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after missing the postseason for the last two seasons.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by John Maxwell
