Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. Joe Burrow and Co. posted a 9-8 regular season record, which was significantly below preseason expectations.

Cincinnati has some of the best offensive players in the league, with Joe Burrow at quarterback and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver. The Bengals will look to return to the postseason under head coach Zac Taylor and with the regular season schedule out, let's use the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor to explore it in depth.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 Schedule

Week 1: September 7 at Cleveland Browns

Week 2: September 14 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: September 21 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 4: September 29 at Denver Broncos

Week 5: October 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 6: October 12 at Green Bay Packers

Week 7: October 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8: October 26 vs. New York Jets

Week 9: November 2 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: November 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12: November 23 vs. New England Patriots

Week 13: November 27 at Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: December 7 at Buffalo Bills

Week 15: December 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 16: December 21 at Miami Dolphins

Week 17: December 27 or 28 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 18: January 3 or 4 vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals 2025: Game-by-game prediction

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record:

Week 1: Bengals at Browns

Prediction: 17-19

Week 2: Bengals vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 30-17

Week 3: Bengals at Vikings

Prediction: 33-18

Week 4: Bengals at Broncos

Prediction: 21-25

Week 5: Bengals vs. Lions

Prediction: 16-20

Week 6: Bengals at Packers

Prediction: 33-17

Week 7: Bengals vs. Steelers

Prediction: 22-27

Week 8: Bengals vs. Jets

Prediction: 23-15

Week 9: Bengals vs. Bears

Prediction: 27-24

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers

Prediction: 28-21

Week 12: Bengals vs. Patriots

Prediction: 33-20

Week 13: Bengals at Ravens

Prediction: 26-16

Week 14: Bengals at Bills

Prediction: 16-18

Week 15: Bengals vs. Ravens

Prediction: 31-39

Week 16: Bengals at Dolphins

Prediction: 25-17

Week 17: Bengals vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 18-20

Week 18: Bengals vs. Browns

Prediction: 22-18

Cincinnati Bengals' predicted 2025 regular-season record

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Cincinnati Bengals will finish the 2025 regular season with a 10-7 record, good enough to take second place in the AFC North.

According to this prediction, the Bengals will earn a spot in the postseason at the end of a fruitful campaign. This will give Joe Burrow and Co. the chance to potentially compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy after missing the postseason for the last two seasons.

