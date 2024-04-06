Cincinnati Bengals Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Zac Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals have addressed a couple of positions that require additional depth through free agency. To strengthen the squad, the organization signed Sheldon Rankins, Mike Gesicki, Geno Stone and Zack Moss. The Bengals still need to address several spots, ideally via the draft, before the 2024 season begins.

The Bengals have been busy in their visits and communication with prospects ahead of this month's 2024 NFL draft, as they usually do. Additionally, it appears that the team has communicated with numerous other prospects, whether through phone calls, in-person meetings or other means.

Cincinnati has sent representatives to pro days across the nation over the past few weeks, and top-30 trips are now also being documented. It's crucial to remember that teams utilize their "top 30" visits for a number of purposes.

One reason to bring a prospect in could be for proper research, and another would be to examine their medical records more closely. The Bengals have utilized the top 30 visits as recruitment missions in the past for possible undrafted free agents in the hopes that their connection with the team may persuade them to sign after the draft.

The players the Bengals are believed to have met or planning to see as part of their 30-visit program prior to the 2024 draft are listed below.

Bengals' top-30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

Defensive tackle Justin Rogers - Auburn

Defensive tackle Maason Smith - LSU

Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson - Texas A&M

Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat - Texas

Defensive end Xavier Thomas - Clemson

Offensive tackle Amarius Mims - Georgia

Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu - Washington

Safety Daijahn Anthony - Ole Miss

Tight end Erick All - Iowa

Quarterback Michael Hiers - Samford

Safety Julius Wood - Eastern Carolina

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks by round in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals will have 10 selections in the 2024 NFL draft: their original seven selections, two compensatory picks and the seventh-round pick they acquired in exchange for Joe Mixon from the Houston Texans.

Let's take a look at the full list of the Cincinnati Bengals' draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft:

First round, 18th overall

Second round, 49th overall

Third round, 80th overall

Third round, 97th overall (compensatory pick)

Fourth round, 115th overall

Fifth round, 149th overall

Sixth round, 194th overall

Sixth round, 214th overall (compensatory pick)

Seventh round, 224th overall

Seventh round, 237th overall