Cincinnati Bengals Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Zac Taylor and Co.

The Cincinnati Bengals, like every other NFL team, seem to have turned their focus to the 2025 NFL Draft after signing wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to long-term contracts.

We expect that the Bengals will be looking to strengthen their defensive side of the ball this offseason, and the draft will hopefully be beneficial for them. Cincinnati may be dedicated to negotiating a deal with defensive end Trey Hendrickson at the moment, but acquiring more top defensive players in the draft is what will render this team competitive in the years to come.

Having said that, the Bengals have several players slated for top-30 visits prior to the 2025 NFL Draft. This will help them to properly examine and know the players they intend to choose before draft day.

The draft prospects that the Bengals are reportedly inviting for top-30 visits this offseason are listed below.

Tracking the Cincinnati Bengals' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Nick Emmanwori (safety) - South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori, one of the best safety prospects in this year's NFL draft, will be traveling to the Bengals as part of his scheduled top-30 visits ahead of the selection event next month.

The star defensive back jumped 43 inches in the vertical jump and completed a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the combine. As of right now, he is projected to be selected late in the first round.

2) Josh Conerly Jr. (offensive tackle) - Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr., who has mostly been predicted as a Day 2 pick in mock drafts, is scheduled to visit the Bengals in the top 30 picks, according to James Crepea of The Oregonian.

Conerly's stellar 2024 season for Oregon earned him a spot on the First Team All-Big Ten. He will also reportedly visit the Washington Commanders, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons on top-30 trips.

3) Nick Martin (linebacker) - Oklahoma State

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Nick Martin of Oklahoma State will travel to the Cincinnati Bengals as well for a top-30 visit.

Martin is athletic, as seen by his 4.53 40-yard dash at the combine a few weeks ago. He will probably be a possibility for Cincinnati in the draft as the team still needs to fill up holes in its linebacker room ahead of the 2025 season.

4) Aireontae Ersery (offensive tackle) - Minnesota

In the run-up to April’s draft, Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery is scheduled to make a top-30 visit to Cincinnati, according to NFL Media's Cameron Wolfe.

Ersery, who had 38 starts in college, weighed 331 pounds and stood 6 feet 6 inches tall at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. He then ran a 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds. Several mock drafts have predicted him as a Day 2 pick.

5) Charles Grant (offensive tackle) - William & Mary

Charles Grant will visit the Cincinnati Bengals' facility as part of an upcoming "top-30 visits" in the run-up to the draft, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

During his four years at William & Mary, Grant started the majority of his games as a left tackle. The offensive tackle, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 311 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds at William & Mary's pro day last week.

