Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agents signings Tracker after 2024 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals selected nine additional players in the subsequent rounds after selecting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims with the 18th overall choice in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

After the draft, the Bengals were able to target some of their brightest prospects who dropped into free agency after going undrafted.

Below are the undrafted players the Bengals are reportedly signing to their roster.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Undrafted Free Agents Signings

Here is a list of Cincinnati Bengals' undrafted free agents signings so far:

1) LB Aaron Casey - Indiana

2) P Austin McNamara - Texas Tech

3) S P.J. Jules - Southern Illinois

4) CB Lance Robinson - Tulane

5) LB Maema Njongmeta - Wisconsin

6) DL Justin Blazek - Wisconsin-Prattville

7) OT Eric Miller - Louisville

8) TE Cam Grandy - Illinois State

9) WR Cole Burgess - Cortland

10) RB Elijah Collins - Oklahoma State

11) QB Rocky Lombardi - Northern Illinois

12) WR Sam Wiglusz - Ohio

13) S Michael Dowell - Miami

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL draft picks: A recap

The Cincinnati Bengals were very busy over the course of the three days of the 2024 NFL Draft. On the first day, they selected OT Amarius Mims, and on the third and last day, they made an astounding six selections.

It's safe to argue that the Bengals addressed their offensive and defensive needs at the end of the draft, adding important depth elsewhere in the process. Out of their ten total draft selections, the team may have four players who could end up being long-term starters.

The Bengals selected Amarius Mims, a player who might end up being the best offensive tackle in his draft class if he could get over his injury troubles.

Below is a full list of the players the Bengals selected in the draft:

First round (18th overall pick) - Offensive tackle Amarius Mims, Georgia

Second round (49th overall pick) - Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Third round (80th overall pick) - Wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Third round (97th overall pick) - Defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Fourth Round (115th overall pick) - Tight end Erick All, Iowa

Fifth Round (149th overall pick) - Cornerback Josh Newton, TCU

Sixth Round (194th overall pick) - Tight end Tanner McLachlan, Arizona

Sixth Round (214th overall pick) - Defensive end Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Seventh Round (224th overall pick) - Safety Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss

Seventh Round (237th overall pick) - Center Matt Lee, Miami