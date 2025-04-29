Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had a balanced 2025 NFL draft. Zac Taylor's team drafted six players, each in every round aside from Round 7. The Bengals aim to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 regular season. The franchise failed to capitalize on all-time showings from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. They ultimately missed out on the playoffs by the slimmest of margins.

Following Day 3 of the draft, the Bengals made a couple of undrafted free agent deals. These players will compete with the later picks in this year's draft to feature for Joe Burrow & Co. in the 2025 campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Bengals UDFA signings so far:

Bralyn Lux, Cornerback, Texas Tech

Caleb Etienne, Wide Receiver, BYU

Dante Barnett, Defensive Tackle, NFL Academy

Eric Gregory, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas

Howard Cross II, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame

Jamoi Mayes, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati

Jordan Moore, Wide Receiver, Duke

Kole Taylor, Tight End, West Virginia

Payton Thorne, Quarterback, Auburn

Quali Conley, Running Back, Arizona

Rashod Owens, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma State

Seth McLaughlin, Center, Ohio State

Shaquan Loyal, Safety, Rutgers

William Wagner, Long Snapper, Michigan

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

Here's a glimpse of the Bengals' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 17 overall: Shemar Stewart, Defensive End, Texas A&M

Round 2: No. 49 overall: Demetrius Knight Jr., Linebacker, South Carolina

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Dylan Fairchild, Offensive Guard, Georgia

Round 4, No. 119: Barrett Carter, Linebacker, Clemson

Round 5, No. 153: Jalen Rivers, Offensive Tackle, Miami

Round 6, No. 193: Tahj Brooks, Running Back, Texas Tech

The Bengals picked a defensive end, two linebackers, an offensive guard, an offensive tackle and a running back.

The Bengals needed a linebacker and selected South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. and Clemson's Barrett Carter. Both players could replace Akeem Davis-Gaither and potentially lock down a spot for the foreseeable future.

Another player to watch is running back Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech. He will join Zack Moss and Samaje Perine in the rotation. The Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher will fancy his chances of getting notable reps in 2025.

