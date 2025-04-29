  • home icon
  Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 29, 2025 15:54 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Free Agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had a balanced 2025 NFL draft. Zac Taylor's team drafted six players, each in every round aside from Round 7. The Bengals aim to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 regular season. The franchise failed to capitalize on all-time showings from Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. They ultimately missed out on the playoffs by the slimmest of margins.

Following Day 3 of the draft, the Bengals made a couple of undrafted free agent deals. These players will compete with the later picks in this year's draft to feature for Joe Burrow & Co. in the 2025 campaign.

Cincinnati Bengals 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

This is a list of Bengals UDFA signings so far:

  • Bralyn Lux, Cornerback, Texas Tech
  • Caleb Etienne, Wide Receiver, BYU
  • Dante Barnett, Defensive Tackle, NFL Academy
  • Eric Gregory, Defensive Tackle, Arkansas
  • Howard Cross II, Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame
  • Jamoi Mayes, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati
  • Jordan Moore, Wide Receiver, Duke
  • Kole Taylor, Tight End, West Virginia
  • Payton Thorne, Quarterback, Auburn
  • Quali Conley, Running Back, Arizona
  • Rashod Owens, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma State
  • Seth McLaughlin, Center, Ohio State
  • Shaquan Loyal, Safety, Rutgers
  • William Wagner, Long Snapper, Michigan
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Draft: A recap

Here's a glimpse of the Bengals' picks in this year's draft:

  • Round 1: No. 17 overall: Shemar Stewart, Defensive End, Texas A&M
  • Round 2: No. 49 overall: Demetrius Knight Jr., Linebacker, South Carolina
  • Round 3, No. 81 overall: Dylan Fairchild, Offensive Guard, Georgia
  • Round 4, No. 119: Barrett Carter, Linebacker, Clemson
  • Round 5, No. 153: Jalen Rivers, Offensive Tackle, Miami
  • Round 6, No. 193: Tahj Brooks, Running Back, Texas Tech

The Bengals picked a defensive end, two linebackers, an offensive guard, an offensive tackle and a running back.

The Bengals needed a linebacker and selected South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Jr. and Clemson's Barrett Carter. Both players could replace Akeem Davis-Gaither and potentially lock down a spot for the foreseeable future.

Another player to watch is running back Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech. He will join Zack Moss and Samaje Perine in the rotation. The Red Raiders' all-time leading rusher will fancy his chances of getting notable reps in 2025.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

