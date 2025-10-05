Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) will square off against the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Ahead of the Bengals vs. Lions game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 5
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
QB
Jake Browning
RB
Chase Brown
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Tee Higgins
WR
Andrei Iosivas
TE
Noah Fant
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
LG
Dylan Fairchild
C
Ted Karras
RG
Dalton Risner
RT
Amarius Mims
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
LDE
Joseph Ossai
LDT
T.J. Slaton Jr.
RDT
B.J. Hill
RDE
Trey Hendrickson
WLB
Demetrius Knight Jr.
MLB
Logan Wilson
SLB
Oren Burks
LCB
DJ Turner II
SS
Jordan Battle
FS
Geno Stone
RCB
Cam Taylor-Britt
NB
Dax Hill
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:
Position
Starter
PK
Evan McPherson
P
Ryan Rehkow
H
Ryan Rehkow
PR
Charlie Jones
KR
Charlie Jones
LS
William Wagner
Detroit Lions projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bengals:
Position
Starter
QB
Jared Goff
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Jameson Williams
WR
Kalif Raymond
TE
Sam LaPorta
LT
Taylor Decker
LG
Christian Mahogany
C
Graham Glasgow
RG
Tate Ratledge
RT
Penei Sewell
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bengals:
Position
Starter
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
LDT
Tyleik Williams
RDT
DJ Reader
RDE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
WLB
Alex Anzalone
MLB
Jack Campbell
SLB
Derrick Barnes
LCB
Terrion Arnold
SS
Brian Branch
FS
Kerby Joseph
RCB
Rock Ya-Sin
NB
Amik Robertson
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bengals:
Position
Starter
PK
Jake Bates
P
Jack Fox
H
Jack Fox
PR
Kalif Raymond
KR
Jacob Saylors
LS
Hogan Hatten
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions depth chart for Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals depth chart
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jake Browning
Brett Rypien
Joe Burrow (IR)
-
RB
Chase Brown
Samaje Perine
Tahj Brooks
-
WR
Ja'Marr Chase
Mitchell Tinsley
-
-
WR
Tee Higgins
Charlie Jones (Q)
-
-
WR
Andrei Iosivas
Jermaine Burton
-
-
TE
Noah Fant
Mike Gesicki
Drew Sample
Cam Grandy
LT
Orlando Brown Jr.
Cody Ford
-
-
LG
Dylan Fairchild
Jalen Rivers
Cordell Volson (IR)
-
C
Ted Karras
Matt Lee
-
-
RG
Dalton Risner
Lucas Patrick (IR)
-
-
RT
Amarius Mims
-
-
-
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Joseph Ossai
Shemar Stewart (O)
Cedric Johnson (IR)
-
LDT
T.J. Slaton Jr.
Mike Pennel
McKinnley Jackson
-
RDT
B.J. Hill
Kris Jenkins Jr.
Jordan Jefferson
-
RDE
Trey Hendrickson
Myles Murphy
Cam Sample
-
WLB
Demetrius Knight Jr.
Barrett Carter
-
-
MLB
Logan Wilson
-
-
-
SLB
Oren Burks
Shaka Heyward
-
-
LCB
DJ Turner II
DJ Ivey
-
-
SS
Jordan Battle
PJ Jules
Daijahn Anthony (IR)
-
FS
Geno Stone
Tycen Anderson
-
-
RCB
Cam Taylor-Britt
Marco Wilson
-
-
NB
Dax Hill
Josh Newton
-
-
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Evan McPherson
-
-
-
P
Ryan Rehkow
-
-
-
H
Ryan Rehkow
-
-
-
PR
Charlie Jones (Q)
Jermaine Burton
-
-
KR
Charlie Jones (Q)
Jermaine Burton
Samaje Perine
-
LS
William Wagner
-
-
-
Detroit Lions depth chart
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jared Goff
Kyle Allen
-
-
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
Craig Reynolds
Sione Vaki (O)
WR
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Isaac TeSlaa
-
-
WR
Jameson Williams
Dominic Lovett
-
-
WR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
TE
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
Ross Dwelley
Shane Zylstra (IR)
LT
Taylor Decker (D)
Giovanni Manu
Devin Cochran
Justin Herron (IR)
LG
Christian Mahogany
Miles Frazier (O)
-
-
C
Graham Glasgow
Kingsley Eguakun
Trystan Colon
-
RG
Tate Ratledge
Kayode Awosika
Colby Sorsdal (IR)
-
RT
Penei Sewell
Jamarco Jones (IR)
-
-
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Aidan Hutchinson
Tyrus Wheat
-
-
LDT
Tyleik Williams
Mekhi Wingo
Alim McNeill (O)
Levi Onwuzurike (O)
RDT
DJ Reader
Roy Lopez
Pat O'Connor
Chris Smith
RDE
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Tyler Lacy
Marcus Davenport (IR)
Josh Paschal (O)
WLB
Alex Anzalone
Trevor Nowaske
Malcolm Rodriguez (O)
-
MLB
Jack Campbell
Zach Cunningham (O)
Ty Summers
-
SLB
Derrick Barnes
Grant Stuard
Ezekiel Turner (IR)
-
LCB
Terrion Arnold
Khalil Dorsey (O)
-
-
SS
Brian Branch
Thomas Harper
Loren Strickland
Dan Jackson (IR)
FS
Kerby Joseph (Q)
Daniel Thomas (IR)
-
-
RCB
Rock Ya-Sin
Tre Flowers
D.J. Reed (IR)
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
NB
Amik Robertson
Avonte Maddox
-
-
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jake Bates
-
-
-
P
Jack Fox
-
-
-
H
Jack Fox
-
-
-
PR
Kalif Raymond
-
-
-
KR
Jacob Saylors
Sione Vaki (O)
Craig Reynolds
-
LS
Hogan Hatten
-
-
-
How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest
The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
