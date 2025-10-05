  • home icon
  Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 05, 2025 14:51 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) will square off against the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of the Bengals vs. Lions game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning
Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
QBJake Browning
RBChase Brown
WRJa'Marr Chase
WRTee Higgins
WRAndrei Iosivas
TENoah Fant
LTOrlando Brown Jr.
LGDylan Fairchild
CTed Karras
RGDalton Risner
RTAmarius Mims
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
LDEJoseph Ossai
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.
RDTB.J. Hill
RDETrey Hendrickson
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.
MLBLogan Wilson
SLBOren Burks
LCBDJ Turner II
SSJordan Battle
FSGeno Stone
RCBCam Taylor-Britt
NBDax Hill
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

PositionStarter
PKEvan McPherson
PRyan Rehkow
HRyan Rehkow
PRCharlie Jones
KRCharlie Jones
LSWilliam Wagner
Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bengals:

PositionStarter
QBJared Goff
RBJahmyr Gibbs
WRAmon-Ra St. Brown
WRJameson Williams
WRKalif Raymond
TESam LaPorta
LTTaylor Decker
LGChristian Mahogany
CGraham Glasgow
RGTate Ratledge
RTPenei Sewell
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bengals:

PositionStarter
LDEAidan Hutchinson
LDTTyleik Williams
RDTDJ Reader
RDEAl-Quadin Muhammad
WLBAlex Anzalone
MLBJack Campbell
SLBDerrick Barnes
LCBTerrion Arnold
SSBrian Branch
FSKerby Joseph
RCBRock Ya-Sin
NBAmik Robertson
Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bengals:

PositionStarter
PKJake Bates
PJack Fox
HJack Fox
PRKalif Raymond
KRJacob Saylors
LSHogan Hatten
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions depth chart for Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJake BrowningBrett RypienJoe Burrow (IR)-
RBChase BrownSamaje PerineTahj Brooks-
WRJa'Marr ChaseMitchell Tinsley--
WRTee HigginsCharlie Jones (Q)--
WRAndrei IosivasJermaine Burton--
TENoah FantMike GesickiDrew SampleCam Grandy
LTOrlando Brown Jr.Cody Ford--
LGDylan FairchildJalen RiversCordell Volson (IR)-
CTed KarrasMatt Lee--
RGDalton RisnerLucas Patrick (IR)--
RTAmarius Mims---
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJoseph OssaiShemar Stewart (O)Cedric Johnson (IR)-
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.Mike PennelMcKinnley Jackson-
RDTB.J. HillKris Jenkins Jr.Jordan Jefferson-
RDETrey HendricksonMyles MurphyCam Sample-
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.Barrett Carter--
MLBLogan Wilson---
SLBOren BurksShaka Heyward--
LCBDJ Turner IIDJ Ivey--
SSJordan BattlePJ JulesDaijahn Anthony (IR)-
FSGeno StoneTycen Anderson--
RCBCam Taylor-BrittMarco Wilson--
NBDax HillJosh Newton--
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKEvan McPherson---
PRyan Rehkow---
HRyan Rehkow---
PRCharlie Jones (Q)Jermaine Burton--
KRCharlie Jones (Q)Jermaine BurtonSamaje Perine-
LSWilliam Wagner---
Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJared GoffKyle Allen--
RBJahmyr GibbsDavid MontgomeryCraig ReynoldsSione Vaki (O)
WRAmon-Ra St. BrownIsaac TeSlaa--
WRJameson WilliamsDominic Lovett--
WRKalif Raymond---
TESam LaPortaBrock WrightRoss DwelleyShane Zylstra (IR)
LTTaylor Decker (D)Giovanni ManuDevin CochranJustin Herron (IR)
LGChristian MahoganyMiles Frazier (O)--
CGraham GlasgowKingsley EguakunTrystan Colon-
RGTate RatledgeKayode AwosikaColby Sorsdal (IR)-
RTPenei SewellJamarco Jones (IR)--
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEAidan HutchinsonTyrus Wheat--
LDTTyleik WilliamsMekhi WingoAlim McNeill (O)Levi Onwuzurike (O)
RDTDJ ReaderRoy LopezPat O'ConnorChris Smith
RDEAl-Quadin MuhammadTyler LacyMarcus Davenport (IR)Josh Paschal (O)
WLBAlex AnzaloneTrevor NowaskeMalcolm Rodriguez (O)-
MLBJack CampbellZach Cunningham (O)Ty Summers-
SLBDerrick BarnesGrant StuardEzekiel Turner (IR)-
LCBTerrion ArnoldKhalil Dorsey (O)--
SSBrian BranchThomas HarperLoren StricklandDan Jackson (IR)
FSKerby Joseph (Q)Daniel Thomas (IR)--
RCBRock Ya-SinTre FlowersD.J. Reed (IR)Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR)
NBAmik RobertsonAvonte Maddox--
Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJake Bates---
PJack Fox---
HJack Fox---
PRKalif Raymond---
KRJacob SaylorsSione Vaki (O)Craig Reynolds-
LSHogan Hatten---
How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

