Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 5 | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) will square off against the Detroit Lions (3-1) in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ahead of the Bengals vs. Lions game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions projected starting lineup for Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter QB Jake Browning RB Chase Brown WR Ja'Marr Chase WR Tee Higgins WR Andrei Iosivas TE Noah Fant LT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Dylan Fairchild C Ted Karras RG Dalton Risner RT Amarius Mims

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs. the Lions:

Position Starter LDE Joseph Ossai LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. RDT B.J. Hill RDE Trey Hendrickson WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. MLB Logan Wilson SLB Oren Burks LCB DJ Turner II SS Jordan Battle FS Geno Stone RCB Cam Taylor-Britt NB Dax Hill

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Lions:

Position Starter PK Evan McPherson P Ryan Rehkow H Ryan Rehkow PR Charlie Jones KR Charlie Jones LS William Wagner

Detroit Lions projected starting lineup

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on offense vs. the Bengals:

Position Starter QB Jared Goff RB Jahmyr Gibbs WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Jameson Williams WR Kalif Raymond TE Sam LaPorta LT Taylor Decker LG Christian Mahogany C Graham Glasgow RG Tate Ratledge RT Penei Sewell

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on defense vs. the Bengals:

Position Starter LDE Aidan Hutchinson LDT Tyleik Williams RDT DJ Reader RDE Al-Quadin Muhammad WLB Alex Anzalone MLB Jack Campbell SLB Derrick Barnes LCB Terrion Arnold SS Brian Branch FS Kerby Joseph RCB Rock Ya-Sin NB Amik Robertson

Here's a look at the Lions' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bengals:

Position Starter PK Jake Bates P Jack Fox H Jack Fox PR Kalif Raymond KR Jacob Saylors LS Hogan Hatten

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions depth chart for Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jake Browning Brett Rypien Joe Burrow (IR) - RB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks - WR Ja'Marr Chase Mitchell Tinsley - - WR Tee Higgins Charlie Jones (Q) - - WR Andrei Iosivas Jermaine Burton - - TE Noah Fant Mike Gesicki Drew Sample Cam Grandy LT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford - - LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers Cordell Volson (IR) - C Ted Karras Matt Lee - - RG Dalton Risner Lucas Patrick (IR) - - RT Amarius Mims - - -

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart (O) Cedric Johnson (IR) - LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. Mike Pennel McKinnley Jackson - RDT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Jordan Jefferson - RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample - WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. Barrett Carter - - MLB Logan Wilson - - - SLB Oren Burks Shaka Heyward - - LCB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey - - SS Jordan Battle PJ Jules Daijahn Anthony (IR) - FS Geno Stone Tycen Anderson - - RCB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson - - NB Dax Hill Josh Newton - -

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Evan McPherson - - - P Ryan Rehkow - - - H Ryan Rehkow - - - PR Charlie Jones (Q) Jermaine Burton - - KR Charlie Jones (Q) Jermaine Burton Samaje Perine - LS William Wagner - - -

Detroit Lions depth chart

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jared Goff Kyle Allen - - RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Craig Reynolds Sione Vaki (O) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Isaac TeSlaa - - WR Jameson Williams Dominic Lovett - - WR Kalif Raymond - - - TE Sam LaPorta Brock Wright Ross Dwelley Shane Zylstra (IR) LT Taylor Decker (D) Giovanni Manu Devin Cochran Justin Herron (IR) LG Christian Mahogany Miles Frazier (O) - - C Graham Glasgow Kingsley Eguakun Trystan Colon - RG Tate Ratledge Kayode Awosika Colby Sorsdal (IR) - RT Penei Sewell Jamarco Jones (IR) - -

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Aidan Hutchinson Tyrus Wheat - - LDT Tyleik Williams Mekhi Wingo Alim McNeill (O) Levi Onwuzurike (O) RDT DJ Reader Roy Lopez Pat O'Connor Chris Smith RDE Al-Quadin Muhammad Tyler Lacy Marcus Davenport (IR) Josh Paschal (O) WLB Alex Anzalone Trevor Nowaske Malcolm Rodriguez (O) - MLB Jack Campbell Zach Cunningham (O) Ty Summers - SLB Derrick Barnes Grant Stuard Ezekiel Turner (IR) - LCB Terrion Arnold Khalil Dorsey (O) - - SS Brian Branch Thomas Harper Loren Strickland Dan Jackson (IR) FS Kerby Joseph (Q) Daniel Thomas (IR) - - RCB Rock Ya-Sin Tre Flowers D.J. Reed (IR) Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (IR) NB Amik Robertson Avonte Maddox - -

Here's a look at the Lions' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jake Bates - - - P Jack Fox - - - H Jack Fox - - - PR Kalif Raymond - - - KR Jacob Saylors Sione Vaki (O) Craig Reynolds - LS Hogan Hatten - - -

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 5 contest

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions game will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

