Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars injury report: Latest on Amarius Mims, Wyatt Milum and more for Week 2

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 12, 2025 16:20 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals OTA Offseason Workout - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars injury report: Latest on Amarius Mims, Wyatt Milum and more for Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in Week 2. Both teams recorded victories in Week 1. The Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns while the Jaguars recorded the first win of the Liam Coen era by dispatching the Carolina Panthers.

With both teams set to battle in Week 2, let's examine the injury reports.

Cincinnati Bengals' injury report

Amarius Mims' injury status

Amarius Mims is dealing with an ankle issue ahead of Week 2. The Cincinnati Bengals' right tackle was a limited participant in the team's second practice for the week.

According to Bengals Wire, there's little to no concern around Mims. The starting tackle's appearance on the injury report is likely down to load management.

William Wagner's injury status

William Wagner is dealing with a hamstring issue. The Michigan product appeared on Zac Taylor's side's injury report ahead of their Jaguars' showdown.

According to Sports Illustrated, Wagner was a full participant in a second straight practice session. He's now in pole position to play for the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report

Wyatt Milum's injury status

Wyatt Milum is dealing with a knee injury. The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive lineman missed his side's season opener due to that issue.

According to the Jaguars' website, Milum has missed both his team's practice sessions this week. He's in a race against time to prove his fitness for Sunday's showdown. All NFL players are typically required to feature in at least one practice before game day.

Foye Oluokun's injury status

Foye Oluokun is dealing with an illness ahead of Week 2. The star linebacker was immense against the Cleveland Browns, but he must now prove his fitness to feature against the Jaguars.

According to Cincinnati.com, Oluokun missed Thursday's practice because of an undisclosed illness. He's fresh off being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in the last game week. The Bengals' fan base will hope that he's sufficiently recovered in time for Sunday's showdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to replicate the efforts of the Cleveland Browns, who kept Joe Burrow and Co. quiet for the most part in Week 1. Foye Oluokun will be a major part of those efforts.

