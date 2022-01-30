Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs prediction, odds and picks - January 30, 2022 | AFC Championship Game 

The AFC Championship game is nearly upon us with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner will earn a place in Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

Having met in the NFL's regular season in Week 17, the Chiefs and the Bengals will lock horns once more, with Kansas City looking to avenge a 34-31 defeat that prevented them from earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Instead, they overcame Pittsburgh and Buffalo on their way to the AFC Championship. The Bengals toppled Las Vegas and Tennessee, but this is completely different.

Can Joe Burrow march into Arrowhead Stadium, go toe-to-toe with one of the best quarterbacks in football in Patrick Mahomes and cause an upset?

PFF @PFF



Bengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿

Patrick Mahomes called itBengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿 Patrick Mahomes called it 👀Bengals vs Chiefs Part II 🍿 https://t.co/xbbCl201xQ

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship match details

Date: January 30, 2022

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting odds

Spreads

Cincinnati Bengals: +7 (+100)

Kansas City Chiefs: -7 (-120)

Moneyline

Cincinnati Bengals: +270

Kansas City Chiefs: -350

Totals

Cincinnati Bengals: O54.5 (-115)

Kansas City Chiefs: U54.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs betting picks

Playoff games are often tight and tense affairs, with players not wanting to make the one error that could lead to his team losing out on a place in the Super Bowl. But then the flip side of that is that quarterbacks can capitalize on nervous defenders and that gives them the ability to put up huge points. Just because a game is tight doesn't mean it can't be high-scoring.

Look at the Chiefs' last game as an example. They won in overtime over the Bills 42-36. In their last matchup with the Bengals, the two combined for 65 points. This is why you bet the over on this game. Kansas have the ability to score big, and with the weapons on Cincinnati's offense, they will be able to keep up in Sunday's AFC Championship matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

Cincinnati Bengals key injuries

The Bengals are relatively healthy entering the AFC Championship game. The three players to show up on their injury report are depth players who receive limited snaps and do not have any injury designations for their starters.

Kansas City Chiefs key injuries

The Chiefs are fully healthy, too, apart from one key player who is questionable from last weekend's injury. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is recovering from a concussion sustained against the Bills and this could be a weak spot the Bengals look to target in the AFC Championship game.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) still in the protocol and practiced today. He is right now expected to play Sunday in the AFC Championship game vs the #bengals per Andy Reid Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) still in the protocol and practiced today. He is right now expected to play Sunday in the AFC Championship game vs the #bengals per Andy Reid

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs head to head

The two franchises have faced each other 30 times, with the Bengals leading by a 16-14 record and have also won seven out of the last 10. The AFC Championship game is set to be their first time playing each other in the post-season.

The previous meeting came in Week 17 of the regular season this year with the Bengals winning 34-31.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs prediction

It's a tough game to call, but you have to trust that Mahomes and Andy Reid will have enough to overcome the Bengals at Arrowhead. It will be a high-scoring game but a close one and Burrow will play exceptionally well but not perfect.

Prediction: The Chiefs win the AFC Championship game 34-31 in a reversal of the previous meeting and head on to the Super Bowl to face the Los Angeles Rams.

