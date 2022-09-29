Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 4 | 29th September 

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Miami Dolphins at the Paycor Stadium on the 29th of September, kicking off Week 4 of the season. This will be a very entertaining match featuring two explosive offenses on Thursday Night Football. So far, the Dolphins have surprised everyone and are off to a 3-0 start. The Bengals finally got their first win of the season against the New York Jets last week. They've not started the season as they'd hoped and will be looking to perform in this matchup.

Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this exciting Thursday Night Football NFL matchup:

NFL Week 3 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Miami Dolphins

NAME POS STATUS Andrew Van Ginkel LB Questionable Jaylen Waddle WR Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB Questionable Terron Armstead OT Questionable Raekwon Davis DT Questionable Xavien Howard CB Questionable Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR Questionable Hunter Long TE Out Cethan Carter TE Out Brandon Jones S Questionable Austin Jackson G Injured Reserve Clayton Fejedelem S Injured Reserve Byron Jones CB Out Calvin Munson LB Injured Reserve John Lovett FB Injured Reserve Adam Shaheen TE Injured Reserve Trill Williams CB Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, showed symptoms of concussion in the 21-19 win against the Buffalo Bills. However, he came back and helped win the game for the team. He is expected to play against the Bengals, but as of now, his availability is not 100% confirmed.

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The Bengals are expected to field all their key starters except their new OT La'el Collins, who is questionable for the game. The Bengals could take advantage of the tired Dolphins players who are coming off a hard fought win against the Bills in Week 3.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins lineups

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovailoa | RB - Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert | WR - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield | TE - Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe | OL - Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Greg Little

DL - Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins | LB - Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley | CB - Justin Bethel, Xavien Howard | S - Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland | P - Thomas Morstead | K - Jason Sanders

Cincinnati Bengals

QB- Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox | OL - Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, La'el Collins*

DL - B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele| LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither | CB - Eli Apple, Mike Hilton | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates| P - Kevin Huber | K - Evan McPherson

