Create

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 4 | 29th September 

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Abhimanyu Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 29, 2022 11:44 AM EDT

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Miami Dolphins at the Paycor Stadium on the 29th of September, kicking off Week 4 of the season. This will be a very entertaining match featuring two explosive offenses on Thursday Night Football. So far, the Dolphins have surprised everyone and are off to a 3-0 start. The Bengals finally got their first win of the season against the New York Jets last week. They've not started the season as they'd hoped and will be looking to perform in this matchup.

Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this exciting Thursday Night Football NFL matchup:

NFL Week 3 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Miami Dolphins

NAME

POS

STATUS

Andrew Van Ginkel

LB

Questionable

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Questionable

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Questionable

Terron Armstead

OT

Questionable

Raekwon Davis

DT

Questionable

Xavien Howard

CB

Questionable

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

WR

Questionable

Hunter Long

TE

Out

Cethan Carter

TE

Out

Brandon Jones

S

Questionable

Austin Jackson

G

Injured Reserve

Clayton Fejedelem

S

Injured Reserve

Byron Jones

CB

Out

Calvin Munson

LB

Injured Reserve

John Lovett

FB

Injured Reserve

Adam Shaheen

TE

Injured Reserve

Trill Williams

CB

Injured Reserve

Cincinnati Bengals

PLAYER

POSITION

INJURY

Ben Brown

C

Biceps

Germaine Pratt

LB

Knee

Isaiah Prince

OT

Elbow

D.J. Reader

DT

Knee

La'el Collins

OT

Back

Drew Sample

TE

Knee - MCL

Clark Harris

LS

Biceps

Joe Bachie

LB

Knee - ACL

Tycen Anderson

SAF

Hamstring

Khalid Kareem

DE

Hamstring

Cam Taylor-Britt

CB

Abdomen

Brandon Wilson

DB

Knee

Elijah Holyfield

RB

Knee

Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, showed symptoms of concussion in the 21-19 win against the Buffalo Bills. However, he came back and helped win the game for the team. He is expected to play against the Bengals, but as of now, his availability is not 100% confirmed.

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

The Bengals are expected to field all their key starters except their new OT La'el Collins, who is questionable for the game. The Bengals could take advantage of the tired Dolphins players who are coming off a hard fought win against the Bills in Week 3.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins lineups

Miami Dolphins

QB - Tua Tagovailoa | RB - Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert | WR - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield | TE - Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe | OL - Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Greg Little

DL - Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins | LB - Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley | CB - Justin Bethel, Xavien Howard | S - Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland | P - Thomas Morstead | K - Jason Sanders

Cincinnati Bengals

QB- Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox | OL - Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, La'el Collins*

DL - B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele| LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither | CB - Eli Apple, Mike Hilton | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates| P - Kevin Huber | K - Evan McPherson

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who wins this Thursday Night Football Game?

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...