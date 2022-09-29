Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins: Injury report and starting lineup - 2022-23 NFL season Week 4 | 29th September 

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Miami Dolphins at the Paycor Stadium on the 29th of September, kicking off Week 4 of the season. This will be a very entertaining match featuring two explosive offenses on Thursday Night Football. So far, the Dolphins have surprised everyone and are off to a 3-0 start. The Bengals finally got their first win of the season against the New York Jets last week. They've not started the season as they'd hoped and will be looking to perform in this matchup.
Let's take a look at the injury report and starting lineups for each team in this exciting Thursday Night Football NFL matchup:
NFL Week 3 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Miami Dolphins
Cincinnati Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, showed symptoms of concussion in the 21-19 win against the Buffalo Bills. However, he came back and helped win the game for the team. He is expected to play against the Bengals, but as of now, his availability is not 100% confirmed.
The Bengals are expected to field all their key starters except their new OT La'el Collins, who is questionable for the game. The Bengals could take advantage of the tired Dolphins players who are coming off a hard fought win against the Bills in Week 3.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins lineups
Miami Dolphins
QB - Tua Tagovailoa | RB - Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert | WR - Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield | TE - Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe | OL - Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Greg Little
DL - Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins | LB - Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley | CB - Justin Bethel, Xavien Howard | S - Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland | P - Thomas Morstead | K - Jason Sanders
Cincinnati Bengals
QB- Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd | TE - Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox | OL - Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, La'el Collins*
DL - B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele| LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither | CB - Eli Apple, Mike Hilton | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates| P - Kevin Huber | K - Evan McPherson
Q. Who wins this Thursday Night Football Game?
Cincinnati Bengals
Miami Dolphins