Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 clash

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 matchup.
Following a 17-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the season, the Bengals also defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 last week. While that's good momentum to carry into Week 3, the Bengals lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a serious toe injury.
The Vikings hold a 1-1 record this season, having achieved a 27-24 win against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and subsequently suffering a 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is also not expected to play this week after leaving Minnesota's Week 2 game with a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for two to four weeks.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Game Details
CBS will broadcast the Week 3 Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The game will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ and FuboTV, both of which are currently giving new members a free trial. Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) will call the game from the commentary booth, while Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 PM ET
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Live Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV
Cincinnati Bengals vs Minnesota Vikings: Betting Odds
Spread
Bengals +3.0 (-110)
Vikings -3.0 (-110)
Moneyline
Bengals (+134)
Vikings (-160)
Total
Over/Under: (41.5)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Picks
The over 41.5 pick appears to be an ideal selection for the Week 3 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals. So far this season, the Bengals have scored 48 points while giving up 43. Also, the Vikings' two games this season have seen a total of 79 points scored.
In addition to having some of the best receivers in the league—Ja'Marr Chase for the Bengals and Justin Jefferson for the Vikings—both teams have had defensive difficulties this season. Meanwhile, both offenses can score, even without quarterbacks Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: NFL Injury Report
Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart (ankle) - Out
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) - Doubtful
CB DJ Turner II (hamstring) - Questionable
Vikings
OT Christian Darrisaw (knee) - Questionable
C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out
LB Austin Keys (groin) - Questionable
QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle) - Out
OT Justin Skule (concussion) - Out
S Harrison Smith (illness) - Questionable
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) - Questionable
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Head-to-Head
Although the series has been very evenly contested, the Cincinnati Bengals have a superior head-to-head record of 8-7.
Additionally, the Bengals have triumphed in their last two games against the Vikings in 2021 and 2023. It is important to add that both wins were recorded at home.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings: Prediction for Week 3
The Cincinnati Bengals are already somewhat accustomed to playing without starting quarterback Joe Burrow due to his history of injuries. In fact, Burrow's season-ending injury forced Jake Browning to start seven games for the team two seasons ago. He went 4-3 with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
This factor should put the Bengals in a better position on Sunday against the Vikings, who will be starting Carson Wentz. Wentz hasn't started a high-stakes game in about three years and will be starting for the sixth different team in the past six years.
Additionally, Browning has the benefit of passing to two outstanding receivers in Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Chase's connection with Browning should continue to benefit the Bengals in Week 3, a week after he recorded 165 receiving yards against the Jaguars.
Prediction: Bengals 28, Vikings 24
Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.