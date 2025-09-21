Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3 on Sunday. The Bengals will have their work cut out after losing Joe Burrow to injury.Let's examine the starting lineups, depth charts, and how to watch the game.Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 3Cincinnati Bengals' projected starting lineupThese are the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs the Vikings: Position Name WR Ja'Marr Chase LOT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Dylan Fairchild C Ted Karras RG Lucas Patrick ROT Amarius Mims TE Drew Sample WR Andrei Iosivas WR Tee Higgins QB Jake Browning HB Chase Brown These are the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs the Vikings: Position Name LDE Joseph Ossai DT T.J. Slaton Jr. DT B.J. Hill RDE Trey Hendrickson LB Logan Wilson LB Demetrius Knight Jr. NCB Dax Hill CB Cam Taylor-Britt CB DJ Turner II S Geno Stone S Jordan Battle These are the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs the Vikings: Position Name P Ryan Rehkow K Evan McPherson LS William Wagner H Ryan Rehkow PR Charlie Jones KOR Charlie Jones Minnesota Vikings' projected starting lineupThese are the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs the Bengals: Position Name QB J.J. McCarthy RB Aaron Jones Sr. FB C.J. Ham WR Justin Jefferson WR Jordan Addison TE T.J. Hockenson LT Christian Darrisaw LG Donovan Jackson C Ryan Kelly RG Will Fries RT Brian O'Neill These are the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs the Bengals: Position Name OLB Jonathan Greenard DL Jonathan Allen DL Jalen Redmond DL Javon Hargrave OLB Andrew Van Ginkel LB Blake Cashman LB Ivan Pace Jr. CB Byron Murphy Jr. CB Isaiah Rodgers S Harrison Smith S Joshua Metellus These are the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs the Bengals: Position Name K Will Reichard P Ryan Wright H Ryan Wright LS Andrew DePaola KR Myles Price PR Myles Price Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chartCincinnati Bengals' depth chartThis is the Bengals' projected depth chart on offense vs the Vikings: Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth WR Ja'Marr Chase Jermaine Burton - - - LOT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford - - - LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers - - - C Ted Karras Matt Lee - - - RG Lucas Patrick Dalton Risner - - - ROT Amarius Mims Cody Ford - - - TE Drew Sample Mike Gesicki Noah Fant Tanner Hudson Cam Grandy WR Andrei Iosivas Charlie Jones - - - WR Tee Higgins Mitchell Tinsley - - - QB Jake Browning Brett Rypien - - - HB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks - - This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on defense vs the Vikings: Position First Second Third Fourth Fifth LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart - - - DT T.J. Slaton Jr. McKinnley Jackson - - - DT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Howard Cross III - - RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample - - LB Logan Wilson Barrett Carter - - - LB Demetrius Knight Jr. Oren Burks Shaka Heyward - - NCB Dax Hill Josh Newton - - - CB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson - - - CB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey - - - S Geno Stone Tycen Anderson - - - S Jordan Battle PJ Jules - - - This is the Bengals' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Vikings: Position First Second Third P Ryan Rehkow - - K Evan McPherson - - LS William Wagner - - H Ryan Rehkow - - PR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton - KOR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton - Minnesota Vikings' depth chartThis is the Vikings' projected depth chart on offense vs the Bengals: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th QB Carson Wentz Max Brosmer - - - RB Aaron Jones Sr. Jordan Mason Ty Chandler Zavier Scott - FB C.J. Ham - - - - WR Justin Jefferson Jalen Nailor Myles Price - - WR Jordan Addison Adam Thielen Tai Felton - - TE T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Ben Yurosek - - LT Christian Darrisaw Justin Skule - - - LG Donovan Jackson Joe Huber - - - C Ryan Kelly Michael Jurgens - - - RG Will Fries Blake Brandel - - - RT Brian O'Neill Walter Rouse - - - This is the Vikings' projected depth chart on defense vs the Steelers: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th OLB Jonathan Greenard Bo Richter Tyler Batty - - DL Jonathan Allen Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - - - DL Jalen Redmond Elijah Williams - - - DL Javon Hargrave Levi Drake Rodriguez - - - OLB Andrew Van Ginkel Dallas Turner Chaz Chambliss - - LB Blake Cashman Eric Wilson Austin Keys - - LB Ivan Pace Jr. Kobe King - - - CB Byron Murphy Jr. Dwight McGlothern - - - CB Isaiah Rodgers Jeff Okudah - - - S Harrison Smith Theo Jackson Tavierre Thomas - - S Joshua Metellus Jay Ward - - - This is the Vikings' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Bengals: Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th K Will Reichard - - - - P Ryan Wright - - - - H Ryan Wright - - - - LS Andrew DePaola - - - - KR Myles Price Ty Chandler Tai Felton - - PR Myles Price Adam Thielen - - - How to watch Bengals vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 3 gameThe Bengals have started the season 2-0. It's rare since they're typically one of the league's slowest starters.However, Zac Taylor's side must contend with the loss of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a turf toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. He's set to miss the majority of the regular season. Jake Browning will be tasked with holding forth for the foreseeable future.On the other hand, the Vikings have started the season 1-1. They, too, have to deal with an injury to their starting quarterback as J. J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Carson Wentz will take his place, and he'll be tasked with getting the most out of Justin Jefferson in Week 3.It's a game that can go either way as both teams are offensively gifted but defensively limited.Here's what you need to know about the game:Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1:00 PM ETTV: CBSVenue: U.S. Bank Stadium