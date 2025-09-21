  • home icon
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 3 | 2025 NFL season

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 21, 2025 10:32 GMT
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty


The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 3 on Sunday. The Bengals will have their work cut out after losing Joe Burrow to injury.

Let's examine the starting lineups, depth charts, and how to watch the game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 3

Cincinnati Bengals' projected starting lineup

These are the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs the Vikings:

Position



Name



WR



Ja'Marr Chase



LOT



Orlando Brown Jr.



LG



Dylan Fairchild



C



Ted Karras



RG



Lucas Patrick



ROT



Amarius Mims



TE



Drew Sample



WR



Andrei Iosivas



WR



Tee Higgins



QB



Jake Browning



HB



Chase Brown


These are the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs the Vikings:


Position



Name



LDE



Joseph Ossai



DT



T.J. Slaton Jr.



DT



B.J. Hill



RDE



Trey Hendrickson



LB



Logan Wilson



LB



Demetrius Knight Jr.



NCB



Dax Hill



CB



Cam Taylor-Britt



CB



DJ Turner II



S



Geno Stone



S



Jordan Battle


These are the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs the Vikings:


Position



Name



P



Ryan Rehkow



K



Evan McPherson



LS



William Wagner



H



Ryan Rehkow



PR



Charlie Jones



KOR



Charlie Jones


Minnesota Vikings' projected starting lineup

These are the Vikings' projected starters on offense vs the Bengals:


Position



Name



QB



J.J. McCarthy



RB



Aaron Jones Sr.



FB



C.J. Ham



WR



Justin Jefferson



WR



Jordan Addison



TE



T.J. Hockenson



LT



Christian Darrisaw



LG



Donovan Jackson



C



Ryan Kelly



RG



Will Fries



RT



Brian O'Neill


These are the Vikings' projected starters on defense vs the Bengals:


Position



Name



OLB



Jonathan Greenard



DL



Jonathan Allen



DL



Jalen Redmond



DL



Javon Hargrave



OLB



Andrew Van Ginkel



LB



Blake Cashman



LB



Ivan Pace Jr.



CB



Byron Murphy Jr.



CB



Isaiah Rodgers



S



Harrison Smith



S



Joshua Metellus


These are the Vikings' projected starters on special teams vs the Bengals:


Position



Name



K



Will Reichard



P



Ryan Wright



H



Ryan Wright



LS



Andrew DePaola



KR



Myles Price



PR



Myles Price


Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart

Cincinnati Bengals' depth chart

This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on offense vs the Vikings:


Position



First



Second



Third



Fourth



Fifth



WR



Ja'Marr Chase



Jermaine Burton



-



-



-



LOT



Orlando Brown Jr.



Cody Ford



-



-



-



LG



Dylan Fairchild



Jalen Rivers



-



-



-



C



Ted Karras



Matt Lee



-



-



-



RG



Lucas Patrick



Dalton Risner



-



-



-



ROT



Amarius Mims



Cody Ford



-



-



-



TE



Drew Sample



Mike Gesicki



Noah Fant



Tanner Hudson



Cam Grandy



WR



Andrei Iosivas



Charlie Jones



-



-



-



WR



Tee Higgins



Mitchell Tinsley



-



-



-



QB



Jake Browning



Brett Rypien



-



-



-



HB



Chase Brown



Samaje Perine



Tahj Brooks



-



-


This is the Bengals' projected depth chart on defense vs the Vikings:


Position



First



Second



Third



Fourth



Fifth



LDE



Joseph Ossai



Shemar Stewart



-



-



-



DT



T.J. Slaton Jr.



McKinnley Jackson



-



-



-



DT



B.J. Hill



Kris Jenkins Jr.



Howard Cross III



-



-



RDE



Trey Hendrickson



Myles Murphy



Cam Sample



-



-



LB



Logan Wilson



Barrett Carter



-



-



-



LB



Demetrius Knight Jr.



Oren Burks



Shaka Heyward



-



-



NCB



Dax Hill



Josh Newton



-



-



-



CB



Cam Taylor-Britt



Marco Wilson



-



-



-



CB



DJ Turner II



DJ Ivey



-



-



-



S



Geno Stone



Tycen Anderson



-



-



-



S



Jordan Battle



PJ Jules



-



-



-


This is the Bengals' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Vikings:


Position



First



Second



Third



P



Ryan Rehkow



-



-



K



Evan McPherson



-



-



LS



William Wagner



-



-



H



Ryan Rehkow



-



-



PR



Charlie Jones



Jermaine Burton



-



KOR



Charlie Jones



Jermaine Burton



-


Minnesota Vikings' depth chart

This is the Vikings' projected depth chart on offense vs the Bengals:


Position



1st



2nd



3rd



4th



5th



QB



Carson Wentz



Max Brosmer



-



-



-



RB



Aaron Jones Sr.



Jordan Mason



Ty Chandler



Zavier Scott



-



FB



C.J. Ham



-



-



-



-



WR



Justin Jefferson



Jalen Nailor



Myles Price



-



-



WR



Jordan Addison



Adam Thielen



Tai Felton



-



-



TE



T.J. Hockenson



Josh Oliver



Ben Yurosek



-



-



LT



Christian Darrisaw



Justin Skule



-



-



-



LG



Donovan Jackson



Joe Huber



-



-



-



C



Ryan Kelly



Michael Jurgens



-



-



-



RG



Will Fries



Blake Brandel



-



-



-



RT



Brian O'Neill



Walter Rouse



-



-



-


This is the Vikings' projected depth chart on defense vs the Steelers:


Position



1st



2nd



3rd



4th



5th



OLB



Jonathan Greenard



Bo Richter



Tyler Batty



-



-



DL



Jonathan Allen



Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins



-



-



-



DL



Jalen Redmond



Elijah Williams



-



-



-



DL



Javon Hargrave



Levi Drake Rodriguez



-



-



-



OLB



Andrew Van Ginkel



Dallas Turner



Chaz Chambliss



-



-



LB



Blake Cashman



Eric Wilson



Austin Keys



-



-



LB



Ivan Pace Jr.



Kobe King



-



-



-



CB



Byron Murphy Jr.



Dwight McGlothern



-



-



-



CB



Isaiah Rodgers



Jeff Okudah



-



-



-



S



Harrison Smith



Theo Jackson



Tavierre Thomas



-



-



S



Joshua Metellus



Jay Ward



-



-



-


This is the Vikings' projected depth chart for special teams vs the Bengals:


Position



1st



2nd



3rd



4th



5th



K



Will Reichard



-



-



-



-



P



Ryan Wright



-



-



-



-



H



Ryan Wright



-



-



-



-



LS



Andrew DePaola



-



-



-



-



KR



Myles Price



Ty Chandler



Tai Felton



-



-



PR



Myles Price



Adam Thielen



-



-



-


How to watch Bengals vs. Vikings? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 3 game

The Bengals have started the season 2-0. It's rare since they're typically one of the league's slowest starters.

However, Zac Taylor's side must contend with the loss of superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a turf toe injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. He's set to miss the majority of the regular season. Jake Browning will be tasked with holding forth for the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the Vikings have started the season 1-1. They, too, have to deal with an injury to their starting quarterback as J. J. McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Carson Wentz will take his place, and he'll be tasked with getting the most out of Justin Jefferson in Week 3.

It's a game that can go either way as both teams are offensively gifted but defensively limited.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

  • Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
  • Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
