Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 7 TNF clash

By Adam Hulse
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:27 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
Week 7 TNF preview and prediction

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season begins with an AFC North rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers sit at the top of the divisional standings, while the Bengals are trying to salvage what has been a frustrating year.

Here's how things could play out in this contest.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Game Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals on TNF

Date & Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Bengals (+5.5)

Steelers (-5.5)

Moneyline

Bengals (+200)

Steelers (-250)

Total

Over / Under (44.5)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Picks

Bengals vs Steelers
Bengals vs Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf have been on the same page in their past two games with the wide receiver totaling 221 yards. The Bengals have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so Metcalf is in a great spot to have another strong performance, especially with Calvin Austin III ruled out. Taking him to record over 65.5 yards is a solid bet.

The Steelers have been using somewhat of a backfield committee this year, but Jaylen Warren appears to be emerging as their fetaured option. He is averaging 46 rushing yards per game and is coming off a season-high last week. Betting him to go over 49.5 rushing yards makes senses in a favorable Week 7 matchup.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Injury Report

Bengals

TE Mike Gesicki (Pectoral) - OUT

TE Tanner Hudson (Concussion) - OUT

DE Trey Hendrickson (Hip) - Questionable

WR Charlie Jones (Ribs) - Questionable

OG Lucas Patrick (Calf) - Questionable

Steelers

DB Miles Killebrew (Knee) - OUT

WR Calvin Austin III (Shoulder) - OUT

DB DeShon Elliott (Personal) - Questionable

LB Malik Harrison (MCL) - Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Head-to-Head

The Steelers have dominated the all-time series against the Bengals with 71-40 record. This includes them winning four of the past six games, though they lost the most recent one last season. It will be inetersting to see if this has any impact on their Week 7 clash on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction for TNF Week 7

The Bengals have severely struggled without Joe Burrow, losing each of their past four games after winning their first two. The Steelers have had much more success this year, entering Week 7 with a 4-1 record. The addition of Joe Flacco wasn't enough for the Bengals to earn a win last week and it will be difficult to find one against the Steelers.

Prediction: Steelers 27 - Bengals 20

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

