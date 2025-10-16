Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 7 TNF clash

Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season begins with an AFC North rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers sit at the top of the divisional standings, while the Bengals are trying to salvage what has been a frustrating year.
Here's how things could play out in this contest.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Game Details
Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals on TNF
Date & Time: Thursday, October 16, 2025 at 8:15 PM ET
Venue: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Bengals (+5.5)
Steelers (-5.5)
Moneyline
Bengals (+200)
Steelers (-250)
Total
Over / Under (44.5)
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Picks
The Steelers have been using somewhat of a backfield committee this year, but Jaylen Warren appears to be emerging as their fetaured option. He is averaging 46 rushing yards per game and is coming off a season-high last week. Betting him to go over 49.5 rushing yards makes senses in a favorable Week 7 matchup.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Injury Report
Bengals
TE Mike Gesicki (Pectoral) - OUT
TE Tanner Hudson (Concussion) - OUT
DE Trey Hendrickson (Hip) - Questionable
WR Charlie Jones (Ribs) - Questionable
OG Lucas Patrick (Calf) - Questionable
Steelers
DB Miles Killebrew (Knee) - OUT
WR Calvin Austin III (Shoulder) - OUT
DB DeShon Elliott (Personal) - Questionable
LB Malik Harrison (MCL) - Questionable
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Head-to-Head
The Steelers have dominated the all-time series against the Bengals with 71-40 record. This includes them winning four of the past six games, though they lost the most recent one last season. It will be inetersting to see if this has any impact on their Week 7 clash on Thursday Night Football.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction for TNF Week 7
The Bengals have severely struggled without Joe Burrow, losing each of their past four games after winning their first two. The Steelers have had much more success this year, entering Week 7 with a 4-1 record. The addition of Joe Flacco wasn't enough for the Bengals to earn a win last week and it will be difficult to find one against the Steelers.
Prediction: Steelers 27 - Bengals 20
