Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 TNF | 2025 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) in their Week 7 clash for Thursday Night Football action. The mid-week clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM EST at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup for Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Here is how the Bengals offense is predicted to line up against the Steelers:

Position Starter QB Joe Flacco RB Chase Brown WR Ja'Marr Chase WR Tee Higgins WR Andrei Iosivas TE Noah Fant LT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Dylan Fairchild C Ted Karras RG Dalton Risner RT Amarius Mims

Here is how the Begnals are predicted to lineup on defense against the Steelers:

Position Starter LDE Joseph Ossai LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. RDT B.J. Hill RDE Trey Hendrickson WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. MLB Logan Wilson SLB Oren Burks LCB DJ Turner II SS Jordan Battle FS Geno Stone RCB Cam Taylor-Britt NB Dax Hill

Below is the Bengals' predicted special teams lineup against the Steelers:

Position Starter PK Evan McPherson P Ryan Rehkow H Ryan Rehkow PR Charlie Jones KR Charlie Jones LS William Wagner

Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

Here is how the Steelers are predicted to line up on offense against the Bengals:

Position Name LT Broderick Jones LG Isaac Seumalo C Zach Frazier RG Mason McCormick RT Troy Fautanu TE Pat Freiermuth RB Jaylen Warren FB Connor Heyward QB Aaron Rodgers WR Roman Wilson WR DK Metcalf

Here is how the Steelers is predicted to line up on defense against the Bengals:

Position Name DT Cameron Heyward NT Keeanu Benton DE Derrick Harmon LOLB T.J. Watt LILB Patrick Queen RILB Payton Wilson ROLB Alex Highsmith LCB Darius Slay FS Juan Thornhill SS DeShon Elliott RCB Joey Porter Jr. NB Jalen Ramsey

This is the Steelers' predicted special teams lineup against the Bengals:

Position Name P Corliss Waitman K Chris Boswell LS Christian Kuntz H Corliss Waitman KR Kenneth Gainwell PR Scotty Miller

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

We list the players on the Bengals depth chart heading into the Week 7 clash against the Steelers:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart Cedric Johnson LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. Mike Pennel McKinnley Jackson RDT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Jordan Jefferson RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. Barrett Carter - MLB Logan Wilson - - SLB Oren Burks Shaka Heyward - LCB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey - SS Jordan Battle PJ Jules Daijahn Anthony (IR) FS Geno Stone Tycen Anderson - RCB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson - NB Dax Hill Josh Newton -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Joe Flacco Jake Browning Joe Burrow (IR) - RB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks - WR Ja'Marr Chase Mitchell Tinsley - - WR Tee Higgins Charlie Jones - - WR Andrei Iosivas Jermaine Burton - - TE Mike Gesicki (IR) Noah Fant Drew Sample Tanner Hudson (IR) LT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford - - LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers Jaxson Kirkland Cordell Volson (IR) C Ted Karras Matt Lee - - RG Dalton Risner Lucas Patrick (IR) - - RT Amarius Mims - - -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Evan McPherson - - P Ryan Rehkow - - H Ryan Rehkow - - PR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton - KR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton Samaje Perine LS William Wagner - -

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Below is the depth chart of the Steelers' offense, defense and special teams heading into the Bengals clash:

Position First Second Third LT Broderick Jones Calvin Anderson LG Isaac Seumalo Spencer Anderson C Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum RG Mason McCormick RT Troy Fautanu Andrus Peat TE Pat Freiermuth Jonnu Smith Darnell Washington RB Jaylen Warren Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson FB Connor Heyward QB Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph WR Roman Wilson Scotty Miller WR DK Metcalf Ben Skowronek

Position First Second P Corliss Waitman K Chris Boswell LS Christian Kuntz H Corliss Waitman KR Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson PR Scotty Miller

Position First Second Third DT Cameron Heyward DeMarvin Leal Esezi Otomewo NT Keeanu Benton Daniel Ekuale Logan Lee DE Derrick Harmon Yahya Black LOLB T.J. Watt Jack Sawyer DeMarvin Leal LILB Patrick Queen Carson Bruener RILB Payton Wilson Cole Holcomb ROLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig LCB Darius Slay Brandin Echols FS Juan Thornhill Miles Killebrew SS DeShon Elliott Chuck Clark Jabrill Peppers RCB Joey Porter Jr. Brandin Echols James Pierre NB Jalen Ramsey

How to watch the Bengals vs the Steelers? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 7 game

The Bengals are on a four-game losing streak since their star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2. Although they have traded veteran QB Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns, they will need a considerable push from their offense to topple a red-hot Steelers, who have found their leader in Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals vs. Steelers game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 16 and can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime. TV viewers can watch the game live on ABC 9 (Cincinnati) and ABC 4 (Pittsburgh)

