  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 TNF | 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 TNF | 2025 NFL season

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 16, 2025 15:09 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 TNF | 2025 NFL seasons - Source: Imagn

The Cincinnati Bengals (2-4) are up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1) in their Week 7 clash for Thursday Night Football action. The mid-week clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 PM EST at Paycor Stadium.

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup for Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup

Here is how the Bengals offense is predicted to line up against the Steelers:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

PositionStarter
QBJoe Flacco
RBChase Brown
WRJa'Marr Chase
WRTee Higgins
WRAndrei Iosivas
TENoah Fant
LTOrlando Brown Jr.
LGDylan Fairchild
CTed Karras
RGDalton Risner
RTAmarius Mims
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here is how the Begnals are predicted to lineup on defense against the Steelers:

PositionStarter
LDEJoseph Ossai
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.
RDTB.J. Hill
RDETrey Hendrickson
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.
MLBLogan Wilson
SLBOren Burks
LCBDJ Turner II
SSJordan Battle
FSGeno Stone
RCBCam Taylor-Britt
NBDax Hill
Ad

Below is the Bengals' predicted special teams lineup against the Steelers:

PositionStarter
PKEvan McPherson
PRyan Rehkow
HRyan Rehkow
PRCharlie Jones
KRCharlie Jones
LSWilliam Wagner
Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

Here is how the Steelers are predicted to line up on offense against the Bengals:

Position

Name

LT

Broderick Jones

LG

Isaac Seumalo

C

Zach Frazier

RG

Mason McCormick

RT

Troy Fautanu

TE

Pat Freiermuth

RB

Jaylen Warren

FB

Connor Heyward

QB

Aaron Rodgers

WR

Roman Wilson

WR

DK Metcalf

Ad

Here is how the Steelers is predicted to line up on defense against the Bengals:

Position

Name

DT

Cameron Heyward

NT

Keeanu Benton

DE

Derrick Harmon

LOLB

T.J. Watt

LILB

Patrick Queen

RILB

Payton Wilson

ROLB

Alex Highsmith

LCB

Darius Slay

FS

Juan Thornhill

SS

DeShon Elliott

RCB

Joey Porter Jr.

NB

Jalen Ramsey

Ad

This is the Steelers' predicted special teams lineup against the Bengals:

Position

Name

P

Corliss Waitman

K

Chris Boswell

LS

Christian Kuntz

H

Corliss Waitman

KR

Kenneth Gainwell

PR

Scotty Miller

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

We list the players on the Bengals depth chart heading into the Week 7 clash against the Steelers:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEJoseph OssaiShemar StewartCedric Johnson
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.Mike PennelMcKinnley Jackson
RDTB.J. HillKris Jenkins Jr.Jordan Jefferson
RDETrey HendricksonMyles MurphyCam Sample
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.Barrett Carter-
MLBLogan Wilson--
SLBOren BurksShaka Heyward-
LCBDJ Turner IIDJ Ivey-
SSJordan BattlePJ JulesDaijahn Anthony (IR)
FSGeno StoneTycen Anderson-
RCBCam Taylor-BrittMarco Wilson-
NBDax HillJosh Newton-
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJoe FlaccoJake BrowningJoe Burrow (IR)-
RBChase BrownSamaje PerineTahj Brooks-
WRJa'Marr ChaseMitchell Tinsley--
WRTee HigginsCharlie Jones--
WRAndrei IosivasJermaine Burton--
TEMike Gesicki (IR)Noah FantDrew SampleTanner Hudson (IR)
LTOrlando Brown Jr.Cody Ford--
LGDylan FairchildJalen RiversJaxson KirklandCordell Volson (IR)
CTed KarrasMatt Lee--
RGDalton RisnerLucas Patrick (IR)--
RTAmarius Mims---
Ad
PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKEvan McPherson--
PRyan Rehkow--
HRyan Rehkow--
PRCharlie JonesJermaine Burton-
KRCharlie JonesJermaine BurtonSamaje Perine
LSWilliam Wagner--
Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Below is the depth chart of the Steelers' offense, defense and special teams heading into the Bengals clash:

Position

First

Second

Third

LT

Broderick

Jones

Calvin

Anderson

LG

Isaac

Seumalo

Spencer

Anderson

C

Zach

Frazier

Ryan

McCollum

RG

Mason

McCormick

RT

Troy

Fautanu

Andrus

Peat

TE

Pat

Freiermuth

Jonnu

Smith

Darnell

Washington

RB

Jaylen

Warren

Kenneth

Gainwell

Kaleb

Johnson

FB

Connor

Heyward

QB

Aaron

Rodgers

Mason

Rudolph

WR

Roman

Wilson

Scotty

Miller

WR

DK

Metcalf

Ben

Skowronek

Ad

Position

First

Second

P

Corliss Waitman

K

Chris Boswell

LS

Christian Kuntz

H

Corliss Waitman

KR

Kenneth Gainwell

Kaleb Johnson

PR

Scotty Miller

Ad

Position

First

Second

Third

DT

Cameron

Heyward

DeMarvin

Leal

Esezi

Otomewo

NT

Keeanu

Benton

Daniel

Ekuale

Logan

Lee

DE

Derrick

Harmon

Yahya

Black

LOLB

T.J.

Watt

Jack

Sawyer

DeMarvin

Leal

LILB

Patrick

Queen

Carson

Bruener

RILB

Payton

Wilson

Cole

Holcomb

ROLB

Alex

Highsmith

Nick

Herbig

LCB

Darius

Slay

Brandin

Echols

FS

Juan

Thornhill

Miles

Killebrew

SS

DeShon

Elliott

Chuck

Clark

Jabrill

Peppers

RCB

Joey

Porter Jr.

Brandin

Echols

James

Pierre

NB

Jalen

Ramsey

Ad

How to watch the Bengals vs the Steelers? TV channel and live stream details for the Week 7 game

The Bengals are on a four-game losing streak since their star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2. Although they have traded veteran QB Joe Flacco from the Cleveland Browns, they will need a considerable push from their offense to topple a red-hot Steelers, who have found their leader in Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals vs. Steelers game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 16 and can be live-streamed on Amazon Prime. TV viewers can watch the game live on ABC 9 (Cincinnati) and ABC 4 (Pittsburgh)

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications