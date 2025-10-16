  • home icon
Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers weather report: Latest on conditions at Paycor Stadium for Week 7 TNF clash in Ohio

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:04 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty
The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in this week's Thursday Night Football game. The Bengals are currently on a four-game losing streak, while the Steelers are on a three-game winning streak.

With the game set to occur at Paycor Stadium, let's look at the weather report and how to watch the game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers weather report

Tonight's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played in top-notch weather conditions.

According to Roto Grinders, there will be mild temperatures, light winds, and no precipitation. Here's the weather details for the showdown:

  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Temperature: 60°F
  • Wind: 3 mph.

The above conditions should make for a watchable game of football, as it's unlikely that the conditions will affect the players' movement on the Gridiron.

How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 7?

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season with consecutive wins over the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow was combining well with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and it looked breezy in Cincinnati. However, Burrow suffered a toe injury in Week 2, and his side's form has nosedived.

The Bengals have since suffered four consecutive losses in the weeks that followed Burrow's injury. Those losses were against the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers. Next up for Zac Taylor's side is a home game against an in-form Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are enjoying life with Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Mike Tomlin's side has lost just one out of their opening five games, and they're among the in-form sides in a stacked AFC.

The Steelers had their bye in Week 5, and returned with a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. It was a game where their defense and offense shone, proving their mantle as genuine postseason contenders. Next up for Mike Tomlin's troops is a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, to face off against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals side.

Here's how to watch tonight's game between the Bengals and Steelers:

  • Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
  • Live stream: Amazon Prime, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

