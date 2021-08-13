Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, team news and preview - August 14, 2021 | NFL Preseason 2021

The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their pre-season on Saturday night at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where they lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy just six months ago.

This time, the Raymond James Stadium will host the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason game of 2021 against the Bucs. The two NFL teams enter the preseason with very different goals and expectations from their fanbases, though. While Tampa Bay have a Super Bowl or bust mantra, the Bengals hope to challenge for an NFL playoff spot if everything goes well.

It has been reported that the game could be moved to earlier in the afternoon due to inclement weather in the Tampa Bay area. But nothing has been confirmed yet in this regard.

On that note, here's a look at how the two teams could line up on Saturday night at 7.30 PM ET.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Team news

When asked by reporters yesterday about who would be available to play on Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said:

“Everybody will play. Don’t know how much, but everybody will play,”

That means fans could see seven-time Super Bowl winner quarterback Tom Brady take some snaps and veteran NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown catch some passes.

Tight end OJ Howard has been listed as questionable, but the rest of the team should be good to go. The Bucs have an experienced squad, so they won’t need too many preseason reps to get ready for the regular season.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, it's the beginning of another season where their hopes are high yet tempered by their history of losing. The AFC North is stacked with tough teams this year, so the Bengals will have to play extraordinarily well to make the AFC playoffs.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow is out of Saturday's game, as he continues to rehab his injured knee, while new defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been listed as questionable.

Backup Bengals QB Brandon Allen should get most of the offensive snaps, while rookie wideout Ja'Marr Chase could catch his first ball in NFL action.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Prediction

It’s difficult to pick against the defending Super Bowl champions on their home field. So I won’t. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should comfortably beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, but in the NFL preseason, anything can happen.

Let’s just hope the weather holds off, and both teams are able to play some quality football.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 24-16 in a rain-marred game in front of their fans.

