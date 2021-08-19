Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Football Team prediction, team news and preview – August 20 | NFL preseason 2021

Another NFC vs. AFC clash is in store in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Friday night as the Cincinnati Bengals visit Washington D.C.

The Washington Football team dropped their opening game of the preseason against the New England Patriots, succumbing to a 22-13 defeat. WFT head coach Ron Rivera will be aiming for a win in front of their home fans on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a big preseason road win over the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals ruined the Bucs' first game back after their Super Bowl victory with a hard-fought 19-14 win.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters after the game that he was happy with his team’s first performance of the 2021 preseason.

“I was encouraged by a lot of things I saw,” Taylor said.

Now that we've set the table for Friday night's game, here’s a look at how the two teams will line up.

Cincinatti Bengals at Washington: Team news

Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow will once again be watching the action on the sidelines. The 24-year-old is still recovering from a torn ACL in his knee and is racing to be fit for Week 1 of the regular season. With Burrow out, we will be seeing a lot of backup quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Kyle Shurmur under center.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught his first pass in the NFL last week and we may see him more involved in tomorrow night's game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon could also get more snaps against Washington.

They see me rollin'... pic.twitter.com/5FHxoLnBct — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 18, 2021

The Washington Football Team know who their starting quarterback will be come Week 1. On Friday night, head coach Ron Rivera will likely give veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick only a series or two in Week 2 of the preseason. Look for Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez to get the majority of the snaps against the Bengals.

Rivera also kept his defensive stars Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the sidelines for most of the game versus the New England Patriots. It’s unlikely he will want to risk them getting injured in a preseason hit-out.

Views from the office — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 18, 2021

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington: Prediction

Predicting any NFL preseason game is like flipping a coin. The fact that Washington is at home and they lost their preseason opener makes me believe they will be focused on getting the win here.

Again, it will be a close affair with a late field goal sealing it for Ron Rivera’s squad.

Prediction: Washington beats Cincinnati 24-21.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha