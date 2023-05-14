Joe Burrow is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL. Can the Cincinnati Bengals star win his first MVP award next season?

Burrow has enjoyed an unbelievable football career dating back to his final collegiate season at LSU. During the 2019 campaign, he threw for a ridiculous 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns. He also ran for 368 yards and five scores.

"Joe Cool" won the prestigious Heisman Trophy award and led the Tigers to a national championship. In the championship game, he recorded 464 passing yards and five touchdowns as LSU knocked off Trevor Lawrence's Clemson squad, 42-25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burrow was then selected by the Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He looked solid as a rookie before a devastating knee injury forced him to miss the final six games of the year.

Jon @Jibithehippie Joe Burrow



The Bengals were the worst team in the NFL in 2019, going 2-14. They had the first overall pick in the 2020 draft and drafted Joe Burrow. Joe BurrowThe Bengals were the worst team in the NFL in 2019, going 2-14. They had the first overall pick in the 2020 draft and drafted Joe Burrow. https://t.co/F04W1zJmN4

Returning to the field the following season, Burrow threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also led the league in completion percentage (70.4) and yards-per-attempt (8.9).

Burrow took home NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors and powered the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. Although Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams, it was still impressive to see a second-year quarterback lead a team to a Super Bowl appearance.

Burrow passed for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. The Bengals posted a 12-4 record and reached the AFC Championship Game. However, they were defeated by MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Is Joe Burrow surrounded by enough talent to win the 2023 NFL MVP award?

The Cincinnati Bengals trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins

One of the main reasons behind Joe Burrow's success is having Ja'Marr Chase as a receiver. Chase has helped make Burrow's transition into the NFL a lot easier as the two were teammates at LSU.

Chase has blossomed into one of the league's top wide receivers since being drafted by the Bengals in 2021. He has put up a combined 2,501 receiving yard during his first two seasons.

Cincinnati also has talented receivers like Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. In 2022, Chase, Higgins, and Boyd each produced at least 700 receiving yards. Chase and Higgins recorded over 1,000 yards and combined for 16 TDs. Burrow obviously has a plethora of offensive weapons to work with.

Last season, Joe Burrow finished fourth in MVP voting behind Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen. The fourth-year pro might win the award in 2023-24, if he and the Bengals have another outstanding year.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes