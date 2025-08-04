CJ Stroud Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Texas QB after lackluster 2024 season?

CJ Stroud regressed a bit in fantasy football last year in his second season with the Houston Texans. He finished the year ranked as the overall QB18 after finishing as the QB11 during his rookie season. Here's where his fantasy outlook for 2025 currently stands as he looks to bounce back.

Ad

Should you draft Texans QB CJ Stroud in 2025?

CJ Stroud fantasy outlook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CJ Stroud regressed in just about every statistical category last year with the Houton Texans as compared to his excellent rookie season. He still helped the team make it to the NFL Playoffs, but his fantasy value took a major hit but finishing seven places lower.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The issue with Stroud's fantasy outlook for the 2025 season is that he lacks significant upside, especially considering his profile as a pocket-passer. He has little-to-no rushing upside, which severely caps his overall ceiling. This essentially makes him a QB2 in most fantasy football leagues this year.

CJ Stroud fantasy outlook in 2025

Where Stroud will carry most of his value in the 2025 fantasy football season is in 2QB and Superflex formats. The upside isn't quite there for him to be locked in as a QB1 in traditional leagues, but his safe floor makes him a desirable target in multi-quarterback lineups.

Ad

The Texans have an offense loaded with various weapons, headlined by Nico Collins as Stroud's top target. They also added Christian Kirk in free agency to go with Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite losing Stefon Diggs during the offseason, a legitimate case can be made that Stroud will be working with even better pass-catchers than he was last year, which could boost his fantasy value.

Is CJ Stroud a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Managers playing in any fantasy football format that utilizes more than one quarterback in their starting lineups should feel safe pick Stroud this year. His productiuon across two seasons so far, paired with a loaded offense in Houston, suggest that his floor inside of the QB2-range appears to be extremely safe.

Ad

Where Stroud becomes much riskier is in traditional formats that allow managers to start just one quarterback. He is not a reliable option to be an every-week starter in these leagues, but can be utilized as a part of a committee and as a weekly streamer. He can theoretically be successfully paired with another mid-ranged quarterback in fantasy drafts to give managers matchup-based streaming options.

Where should you draft CJ Stroud this year?

Stroud vs Love vs Tagovailoa

Stroud currently ranks as the QB19 in 2025 fantasy football drafts this year, according to Fantasy Pros. He can realistically be targeted in the tenth round or later in traditional 1QB formats, but in Superflex or 2QB leagues, he is likely to be picked somewhere around the fifth round.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Stround in favor of some other quarterbacks with a similar ADP, such as Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. All three of them appear to have a similar ceiling, but Stroud's projected floor make him the preferred pick in fantasy football this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.