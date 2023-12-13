CJ Stroud injury update: Latest on Texans QB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

CJ Stroud is having a solid 2023 season so far. The rookie quarterback has already racked up 3,631 yards and 20 touchdowns on 275 passes. He has also added 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground across 13 games for the Houston Texans.

Stroud's impressive displays this season have made him a popular fantasy football pick. However, the signal-caller entered the concussion protocols in Week 14, giving fantasy football managers a lot to think about.

The Texans will lock horns with the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. However, there is concern over whether Stroud will feature in the game on Sunday, Dec. 17.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CJ Stroud injury update

Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud

Stroud exited the Week 14 game against the New York Jets and entered the NFL's concussion protocol. As of Wednesday, the quarterback is listed as questionable on the Houston Texans' injury report.

On Monday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans provided an update on Stroud. He said:

"We'll see how he (Stroud) progresses. Not many guys have returned the following week from a concussion. It's more about the long-term health than the excitement of the game. We care about their long-term health."

Stroud has racked up an impressive 241.54 fantasy points across 13 games for the Teans this season. He is averaging 18.6 FPPG.

However, there is no guarantee whether Stroud will play against the Tennessee Titans. Hence, fantasy managers should wait for the quarterback to return to training and be available before thinking of fielding him for Week 15.

What happened to CJ Stroud?

Stroud took a big hit in Houston's Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. He suffered a scary injury when the back of his head hit the MetLife Stadium turf from a tackle by New York's Quinnen Williams.

Stroud looked to be in some pain and the Texans' training staff immediately hurried onto the field to help him. The quarterback could not continue and exited the game late in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Davis Mills as Houston suffered a crushing 30-6 defeat against the Jets.

When will CJ Stroud return?

As things stand, there is no guarantee on when Stroud will return to action for the Houston Texans. The team will see how he progresses during the week before making a decision.

Stroud will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocols if he is to feature against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15. The Texans will want him to make a strong recovery before positioning him back into the thick of things.

If Stroud is unable to recover in time, Davis Mills is expected to start for Houston against Tennessee on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The Texans are currently third in the AFC South with a 7-6 record. They are still in the hunt for a playoff berth but will need to finish strong to make the postseason.