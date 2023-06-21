Clark Haggans' death: Steelers Super Bowl-winning LB dies at 46, cause of death unknown

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has passed away at the age of 46. The sudden demise of the Super Bowl winner has sent shockwaves through the American football world. The specific details surrounding his death have not been revealed.

The heartbreaking news of his death was announced to the general public on Pittsburgh Sports Radio by The Fan's Colin Dunlap on Tuesday evening. The Pittsburgh Steelers, through its spokesman, also made confirmation of the edge rusher's demise.

Haggans enjoyed a remarkable 13-season career in the NFL, spending eight of those with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2000 to 2007. Notably, Haggans contributed to the team's Super Bowl triumph in 2005, adding a prestigious championship victory to his accomplished resume.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died at 46 years old



He played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 5th round pick and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died at 46 years oldHe played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 5th round pick and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. https://t.co/KiD2okGJaa

Clark Haggans’ NFL Career

The former Steelers linebacker

Coming out of Colorado State, Haggans was selected in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL draft as the 137th overall pick. His first four seasons with the Steelers saw him play a bit-part role as a second fiddle in the team under head coach Bill Cowher.

However, he was a regular starter throughout his last four seasons in Pittsburgh. He concluded his Steelers career with a single interception, 12 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 332 tackles, and 32.5 sacks.

Haggans achieved his most impressive season with the Steelers in 2005, tallying a personal record of nine sacks. Notably, he played a crucial role in Pittsburgh's 21-10 Super Bowl triumph, where he successfully sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck in the opening game drive.

Following his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he went on to spend four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2008-2011. Ultimately, he concluded his professional football career after his final season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora



Rest in Peace, Clark. Clark Haggans' life was obviously so much more than one Super Bowl or the game of football. But he was a key piece to some great Steelers' defenses. Nine sacks in 2005. Took down Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of SB 40.Rest in Peace, Clark. #Steelers Clark Haggans' life was obviously so much more than one Super Bowl or the game of football. But he was a key piece to some great Steelers' defenses. Nine sacks in 2005. Took down Matt Hasselbeck on the opening drive of SB 40. Rest in Peace, Clark. #Steelers https://t.co/OpFq29laf2

The outside linebacker played 172 games in his NFL career, starting a total of 104. His entire period in the league recorded 520 combine tackles, 49 tackle-for-loss, 43 quarterback hits, 24 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles and 46.5 sacks.

He also had a noteworthy career in college football. He formed a superb partnership with Joey Porter in the linebacker role at Colorado State. He was named in the First-team All-Mountain West in the 1999 college football season.

The California native holds the record for the most career sacks at Colorado State University, with an impressive total of 33. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, he was rightfully inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2015.

After his retirement, he dedicated himself to becoming a prominent advocate and supporter of the Black Out Child Abuse Campaign charity.

Poll : 0 votes