Clark Hunt vs. Jeffrey Lurie net worth? Which NFL owner is the richer counterpart at Super Bowl LIX?

Jeffrey Lurie, the person who owns the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, and Clark Hunt, the owner and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, will see their teams compete in Super Bowl LIX in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. In addition to helping create championship-caliber teams on the field, Mr. Lurie and the Hunt family have amassed substantial multibillion-dollar wealth off the field.

The Chiefs are owned by Clark Hunt and his family. Lamar Hunt, the heir to the Texas oil billionaire H.L. Hunt's riches, established the team about 65 years ago. Since Lamar Hunt's death in 2006, Clark, his son, has served as the Chiefs' chairman.

Under Clark Hunt's proprietorship, the Chiefs have enjoyed their most successful spell in a long time. Over the last eight seasons, the team has won eight division crowns, four conference titles and three Super Bowls. Meanwhile, before winning his first Lombardi Trophy in 2018, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie lost four conference titles and a Super Bowl after acquiring the team in May 1994.

Hunt and Lurie have both performed admirably for their communities and teams. Now, let's examine which of the two NFL owners is the wealthiest.

Exploring the net worth of both Clark Hunt and Jeffrey Lurie

Clark Hunt's net worth is lower than Jeffrey Lurie's. According to Forbes, Hunt's net worth is approximately $2 billion as of January 2025, while Lurie's is estimated at $5.3 billion.

In 1994, Lurie paid $195 million to buy the Philadelphia Eagles, with a loan from the Bank of Boston covering around $190 million of that sum. According to Forbes, the organization is currently worth $6.6 billion.

The Eagles' owner had established his own television and film production organization, Chestnut Hill Productions, after gaining expertise at his grandfather's General Cinema Corporation before joining the NFL.

Clark Hunt is a member of the distinguished Hunt family, which has made major contributions to a number of industries, including publishing, cosmetics, sports, lodging establishments and oil.

As the chairman and CEO of FC Dallas, Hunt was among the first investors in Major League Soccer in addition to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. He also founded two more professional soccer teams, Sporting Kansas City and the Columbus Crew.

The diversification of Clark Hunt's sporting holdings and his business approach have been essential to his wealth growth.

