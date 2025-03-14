Cleveland Browns 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Myles Garrett and more

The Cleveland Browns had a 2024 regular season to forget. The franchise posted a 3-14 record, and failed to build on the previous season's surprise playoff run.

Hence, it's imperative that the franchise gets it right in free agency. That's the best strategy to avoid stars asking for trades in the offseason.

With that in mind, let's look at the progress made by the Browns in this year's free agency period.

Cleveland Browns free agency tracker 2025

1. DT Maliek Collins (2 years, $20 million)

The Browns are bringing in defensive tackle Maliek Collins to reinforce the unit. Collins joins on a two-year, $20 million deal after spending the past season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran DT was ever present for the 49ers last season. He featured in 17 games racking up 33 tackles and 5.0 sacks. He'll slot in alongside Dalvin Tomlinson in order to improve the Browns' interior defensive line.

2. OT Cornelius Lucas (2 years, $10 million)

The Browns have added protection for whoever is starting at quarterback in the upcoming season. Cornelius Lucas joins on a two-year deal worth $10 million.

Lucas featured in 14 regular-season games for the Washington Commanders in 2024. He'll likely feature in a backup role behind incumbent OTs Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones.

3. EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (1 year, $4.75 million)

4. LB Devin Bush (1 year, $3.25 million)

Cleveland Browns 2025 free agency re-signings

1. EDGE Myles Garrett (4 years, $160 million)

Myles Garrett looked set to be the prized trade candidate ahead of the 2025 offseason. It came after he publicly demanded a trade from the perennially underperforming Browns.

However, Garrett will be staying after all, having signed the most lucrative contract for a non-quarterback in the league. The Browns have handed Garrett a four-year deal worth $160 million.

Hence, the face of Cleveland will remain on the Browns well into his prime years. The Browns will now focus on building a contender around the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Cleveland Browns 2025 trade acquisitions

1. QB Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles

The Browns struggles at quarterback are well documented. The team's ideal starter Deshaun Watson has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons, and there's now a vacancy for the QB1 slot entering 2025.

The Browns have brought in Kenny Pickett to potentially fix the QB1 issue. Pickett joins via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and cost a 2025 fifth-round pick plus former backup QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

