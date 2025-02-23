Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of selections for Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing 2024 regular season. The Browns struggled for form throughout the season and ended up with one of the worst records in the league.

The Browns are in a perpetual state of rebuilding and will look to finally get it right in the upcoming season. However, they'll need to ace the draft and sort out a plethora of positional needs.

With that in mind, let's look at Cleveland's 2025 draft picks and their biggest positional needs ahead of April's draft.

Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025

According to Yahoo Sports, the Cleveland Browns have a projected 11 picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

These are the picks:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 3, Pick 67

Round 3, Pick 93

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 5, Pick 167

Round 6, Pick 178

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 6, Pick 203

Compensatory Pick

Compensatory Pick

Cleveland Browns 2025 draft needs

The Browns have three major needs in this year's draft. They are:

3. Edge Rusher

Franchise cornerstone Myles Garrett shocked the football world when he demanded a trade away from the Browns. Garrett is the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and a future Hall of Famer. The Browns are therefore in the market for an edge rusher who can fill the void left by his departure.

Dipping into this year's draft could be a smart way to fill the hole at edge rusher. The Browns could go for proven prospects like Abdul Carter or Jack Sawyer in the draft's first two days. They could also select a high-ceiling defender like Tyler Batty, who'll be available in the later rounds.

2. Cornerback

The Cleveland Browns could use reinforcements at the cornerback position as they lack a genuine shutdown on their roster. Such a player would make opposing quarterbacks think twice about launching deep balls into the end zone.

Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos has an NFL frame and enough potential to become a solid man coverage corner. He should be available in the second round of this year's draft.

1. Quarterback

The Deshaun Watson experiment has been an unmitigated disaster and the Browns are now in the market for a new starting quarterback. They could dip into free agency, but it's looking increasingly likely that Kevin Stefanski will demand a quarterback in April's draft.

If the Tennessee Titans elect to use the number one pick on Abdul Carter, the Browns could select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders as the second overall pick. However, if Carter's available at two, the Browns could pick him and draft one of Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, Riley Leonard, Quinn Ewers or Will Howard in the later rounds.

