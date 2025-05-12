Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Kevin Stefanski and Co's opponents this season

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the busiest teams this offseason. They added veteran quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco via trade and free agency, respectively. Then, they drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft.

The Browns had a forgettable 2024 campaign as they posted a 3-14 record. The franchise will look to build on its offseason moves and potentially reach the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

With that in mind, let's look at the Browns' schedule leaks and track the rumors.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL schedule tracker

According to Pro Grid, the Cleveland Browns are rumored to play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 of 2025. The Browns would have their work cut out against a Vikings team stacked with talent.

Kevin Stefanski's side will have to game plan around stopping 2x All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson. They'll also have to contend with veteran running back Aaron Jones and his dual-threat sensibilities.

Furthermore, the Browns know their regular-season opponents. The league must now release the date and time for the games.

Here's a look at the Cleveland Browns' opponents for the upcoming regular season.

Home:

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Away:

Baltimore Ravens

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

What are the Browns' Super Bowl LX odds?

The Cleveland Browns have struggled for stability since the start of the century. The Browns have reached the playoffs just three times since 2000.

However, the franchise has the luxury of having one of the best head coaches in the league, Kevin Stefanski, and a former defensive player of the year, Myles Garrett. However, the front office has a lot of work to do to build a contender around the perennial All-Pro defensive superstar.

According to ESPN, the Browns have the fifth-worst odds to win Super Bowl LX. The Kevin Stefanski-coached franchise has odds of 100-1 to win it all in the 2025/26 season.

Hence, it's crystal clear that bookmakers do not fancy the franchise as genuine Super Bowl contenders. However, the franchise will look to first establish itself in the AFC playoffs picture before chasing loftier ambitions.

