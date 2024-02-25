Cleveland Browns 7-round Mock Draft: Finding new weapons for Deshaun Watson

Mock Drafts are a useful and entertaining way to break the 2024 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an interesting situation this year. They have a standard amount of seven total draft picks, but they will be without one in the first round.

Their lack of a first-round pick in 2024 is due to trading for Deshaun Watson and sending away a ton of draft capital to do so. They will now use the NFL draft to continue supporting their franchise quarterback while addressing some roster holes that could come from free agency.

This mock draft for the Browns demonstrates where they can potentially go with their picks.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 1

Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft will take place on April 25 in Detroit and include only the first round. As a result of trading for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns will not pick in the first round unless they decide to make a trade before then.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 2

54th overall pick: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State Seminoles

The Browns make the most of their first overall pick in the second round of this mock draft, selecting arguably the best running back in this year's class. Trey Benson has a powerful running style that head coach Kevin Stefanski seems to prefer.

The Browns' signature is running the ball, but with Nick Chubb coming off a major injury and Kareem Hunt pending free agency, it may be time for reinforcements.

85th overall pick: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Wolverines

What the Browns offense was severely lacking last season was an explosive home-run wide receiver to take the top off of opposing defenses. This is exactly where Roman Wilson thrives, as he is one of the best deep threats in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Pairing his vertical game with the Browns' excellent route runners like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore makes a ton of sense.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Day 3

135th overall pick: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State Seminoles

The Browns' defense was one of the most consistently reliable units in the entire NFL last season, ranking towards the top of the league in many statistical categories.

Three of their defensive tackles, who all played legitimate roles in their success, are all pending free agency. They look to replace some of their missing production in the middle of their defense with Braden Fiske in this mock draft.

155th overall pick: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Linebackers were the weakest positional group of the Browns' elite defense during the 2023 NFL season. JD Bertrand has the upside to be a starter for them right away, giving him excellent mid-round value.

205th overall pick: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas Jayhawks

With Za'Darius Smith pending free agency this year, the Browns may need to improve their edge rushers. Austin Booker is potentially a mid-round steal in this mock draft after recording eight sacks in his first year as a starter last season.

208th overall pick: Caedan Wallace, OT, Penn State Nittany Lions

Improving offensive line depth is always a smart strategy for any team during each NFL draft. Caedan Wallace excels as a run-blocker, which seems to be a good fit for the Browns' run-first offensive scheme.

241st overall pick: Thor Griffith, DT, Harvard Crimson

With three key players potentially departing their defensive tackle position, the Browns may look to the 2024 NFL draft for replacements. Thor Griffith is one of the bulkiest players in the position at 320 pounds, so he is a solid speculative late-round pick.