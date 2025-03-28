Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft: Updated projections amid growing Shedeur Sanders rumors

The Clevelend Browns were among the worst teams in the 2024 season, as poor play by Deshaun Watson and then multiple quarterbacks after his season-ending Achilles tear, doomed them to a 3-14 record. The franchise has badly needed a quarterback for quite some time, but they also have other needs to consider in this coming draft, especially on defense and other offensive positions.

And in the scenario below courtesy of Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator, they shockingly pass up on Shedeur Sanders, amid rumors that the Browns are one of the teams Sanders is keen on joining. His father, Deion Sanders, also said on Thursday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" that he would be happy with his son joining any team, be it Tennessee, Cleveland or the LA Raiders, basically any team that needs a quarterback.

Cleveland Browns 2025 Mock Draft

Round 1, 10th overall: James Pearce Jr. - EDGE, Tennessee

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 23 UTEP at Tennessee - Source: Getty

After being beaten to Abdul Carter by the Tennessee Titans, the Browns trade down to tenth to nab one of the next-best pass rushers available in James Pearce Jr. He and Myles Garrett should constitute a terrible nightmare for quarterbacks around the league.

Round 1, 27th overall: Walter Nolen - DT, Ole Miss

Duke v Ole Miss - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Source: Getty

Dalvin Tomlinson is gone, and it leaves a major hole beside Shelby Harris in the trenches. Fortunately, Andrew Berry is able to execute a trade back to the first round for Walter Nolen, one of the best defensive tackle prospects.

Round 2, 41st overall: Marcus Mbow - OT, Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 30 Purdue at Indiana - Source: Getty Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Mock Draft

This may be a shocker to some, as Marcus Mbow is not as famous as Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., or even Armand Membou. However, multiple offensive tackles who were once with the Browns have become free agents, most notably Jedrick Wills, so they need a "swing tackle" who can provide depth behind Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones.

Round 3, 67th overall: Quinn Ewers - QB, Texas

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Here it is - the man whom the Browns hope will be the second coming of Baker Mayfield, their savior. He is a proven winner, having helped the Longhorns win the Big 12 title in their last season in that conference, then taking them all the way to the CFP semifinals in their SEC debut.

Round 3, 72nd overall: TreVeyon Henderson - RB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes Celebrate NCAA Football Championship - Source: Getty

After Nick Chubb's departure, the Browns need a top-shelf running back. They trade for TreVeyon Henderson, one half of the Buckeyes' monstrously prolific title-winning duo.

Round 4, 104th overall: Smael Mondon - LB, Georgia

South Carolina v Georgia - Source: Getty

Devin Bush Jr. will remain a Brown for the 2025 season, but he will be a free agent after that. This leaves Jeremian Owusu-Koramoah needing some more help against the run, and Andrew Berry answers that with Smael Mondon, one of the best off-ball linebackers in the nation.

Round 4, 124th overall: Tez Johnson - WR, Oregon

Oregon Football Pro Day - Source: Getty

There will be no Bo Nix reunion in Denver for Tez Johnson, as the Browns trade for him to fill the hole that Elijah Moore leaves at the slot/Y.

Round 6, 179th overall: Gunnar Helm - TE, Texas

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State v Texas - Source: Getty

The 2025 class is unusually rich in tight ends: Colston Loveland. Tyler Warren, Harold Fannin Jr., Elijah Arroyo, Mason Taylor and Terrance Ferguson, just to name a few. And yet Gunnar Helm is still somehow available by pick 179, so the Browns take their chances at Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns' second most-prolific pass-catcher of 2024 (not Isaiah Bond, surprise!) to compete with incumbent starter David Njoku.

Round 6, 192nd overall: Jake Majors - C, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 23 Kentucky at Texas - Source: Getty

To conclude their draft, the Browns add one last ex-Longhorn in Jake Majors. He will face stiff competition from incumbent starter Ethan Pocic and backup Luke Wypler, though.

