Cleveland Browns 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Kevin Stefanski and Co.

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of an extremely disappointing season last year. They are in the middle of rebuilding their roster, so the 2025 NFL Draft will be an important factor for the outlook of their franchise going forward. They currently own ten overall picks this year and here's how they could approach them in the following mock draft.

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 2: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado Buffaloes

The Browns have a major decision to make with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. they have the opportunity to select one of the top quarterback prospects, but they may instead look to target one of the most talented overall players instead. Travis Hunter is a special talent that excelled on both sides of he ball in college, giving him among the highest upside of any player this year.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 33: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State Bison

It's about time for the Browns to start rebuilding what was formerly a domiannt offensive line. Landing Grey Zabel in the second round would be a great way to begin this process.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 67: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Myles Garrett recently signed the largest defensive contract in NFL history to keep him in Cleveland. Pairing him with Princely Umanmielen could give them one of the best edge combinations in the league.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 94: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Hokies

The Browns moved on from Nick Chubb during the offseason and have yet to sign a new running back in free agency. Bhayshul Tuten offers a ton of upside with a powerful frame and one of the fastest times in the 40-yard dash for the position at the 2025 NFL Combine this year.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 104: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama Crimson Tide

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Browns will select Malachi Moore in the fourth round. He is a dynamic defensive back that can potentially contribute in several areas.

#6 - Round 6, Pick 179: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State Spartans

Nick Nash offers a contrasting style to Jerry Jeudy for the Browns. The wide receiver prospect carries a large frame and should excel on jump balls and red zone targets.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 192: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College Eagles

Cleveland should be focused on improving the overall depth of their offensive line. Doubling up on tackle prospects with Ozzy Trapilo is one way for them to do so.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 200: Nazir Stackhouse, DT, Georgia Bulldogs

The later rounds of the draft are often best served by finding the best overall talent and most potential upside. Nazir Stackhouse qualifies as a solid lat-round target that can potentially be a rotational piece on the Browns' defensive line.

#9 - Round 6, Pick 216: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon Ducks

Deshaun Watson suffered a knee injury that is likely expected to keep him out for the entire 2025 season. The Browns signed Kenny Pickett to replace him, at least temporarily. It's possible that they use an early pick on a potential new starter, but this mock draft instead has them selecting Dillon Gabriel as a developmental project in the later rounds.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 255: Brashard Smith, RB/WR, SMU Mustangs

Brashard Smith is one of the best late-round offensive targets in this year's draft. He found success as a wide receiver and as a running back in his college football career, so his versatility should be desirable.

