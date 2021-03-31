NFL Free Agency: Are the Cleveland Browns a top-five defense after free agent signings?

The Cleveland Browns' defense ranked in the lower half of the NFL last season. There were only a couple of outstanding players on the defensive side for the Browns as they went on a historic run in the 2020 NFL season.

The Browns linebackers were amongst some of the worst in the league. Their secondary was injury-ridden and lacked consistency. The Browns needed serious help on the defensive side of the ball to help the all-firing offense. That is exactly what second-year general manager Andrew Berry did. He approached the free agency market to give the Cleveland Browns defense a makeover.

Andrew Berry approached the free agency with smart ideas and did not get caught in a rush. Right from day one, he approached the free agency to provide players for the scheme of Joe Woods, defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns. Andrew Berry, on the first day of the tempering period, added a versatile safety, John Johnson, who is young and was the leader of the best defense in the 2020 NFL season.

Cleveland Browns defense gets a makeover in NFL free agency

The Cleveland Browns added quite a few players to their defense in the first week of the free agency. They are still in talks with Jadeveon Clowney. Andrew Berry went on addressing the needs on defense one by one. He added Takk McKinley, Troy Hill, Anthony Walker and Malik Jackson. All these players have most certainly made the Browns' defense better than last year.

Along with all the free agents coming to Cleveland, they will also have a few players who will be returning from injuries. Grant Delpit missed out on his rookie season with an injury. Greedy Williams suffered a shoulder injury which turned out to be nerve damage. Both of these players will return to the defense in the 2021 NFL season. The new additions along with the returning players will certainly bolster the Browns’ defense.

There are still some places which can use help. Andrew Berry and his staff will be looking to address them via the draft. They hold the 26th overall pick in the draft. This will certainly help them with a position player they need in their pursuit of Super Bowl glory.

On paper, the Browns defense looks much better than last year and can compete for the top 5 defense in the NFL. However, games are not played on paper and when the Browns take the field they will have to prove their worth. The Cleveland Browns are an ascending team, and they could well be competing for the Super Glory in the near future.