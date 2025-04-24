Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: Full list of Kevin Stefanski's selections

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While there have been speculations on who the Browns will draft in Round 1, the final answer will be revealed on Thursday night.
The Browns ended the 2024 season with a torrid 3-14 record. It was the worst since Stefanski took over in 2020. However, Cleveland can use the draft as a platform to rebuild for next season.
Here is the full list of the Browns' 10 picks in this year's NFL draft:
- Round 1 – No. 2 overall
- Round 2 – No. 33 overall
- Round 3 – No. 67 overall
- Round 3 – No. 94 overall (from Buffalo Bills)
- Round 4 – No. 104 overall
- Round 6 – No. 179 overall
- Round 6 – No. 192 overall (from Miami Dolphins via Chicago Bears)
- Round 6 – No. 200 overall (from Minnesota Vikings)
- Round 6 – No. 216 overall (compensatory selection)
- Round 7 – No. 255 overall (compensatory selection)
Several reports have suggested that Cleveland might target Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, or Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. A few others have hinted that Cleveland might take a quarterback with the No. 2 selection.
Nonetheless, the main aim for the Browns will be to use their first-round pick on a player who can best suit the team.
Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: Round 1
*The Cleveland Browns' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.
