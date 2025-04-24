Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: Full list of Kevin Stefanski's selections

Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. While there have been speculations on who the Browns will draft in Round 1, the final answer will be revealed on Thursday night.

Ad

The Browns ended the 2024 season with a torrid 3-14 record. It was the worst since Stefanski took over in 2020. However, Cleveland can use the draft as a platform to rebuild for next season.

Here is the full list of the Browns' 10 picks in this year's NFL draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1 – No. 2 overall

Round 2 – No. 33 overall

Round 3 – No. 67 overall

Round 3 – No. 94 overall (from Buffalo Bills)

Round 4 – No. 104 overall

Round 6 – No. 179 overall

Round 6 – No. 192 overall (from Miami Dolphins via Chicago Bears)

Round 6 – No. 200 overall (from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 6 – No. 216 overall (compensatory selection)

Round 7 – No. 255 overall (compensatory selection)

Ad

Trending

Several reports have suggested that Cleveland might target Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter, or Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter. A few others have hinted that Cleveland might take a quarterback with the No. 2 selection.

Nonetheless, the main aim for the Browns will be to use their first-round pick on a player who can best suit the team.

Cleveland Browns draft picks 2025: Round 1

*The Cleveland Browns' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.