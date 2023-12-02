Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Latest on Myles Garrett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Denzel Ward and more for Week 13

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in the mix for a potential playoff spot entering Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season. They currently have the best record among the loaded group of AFC teams, all competing for just three coveted Wild Card spots. The Browns also remain alive in the AFC North division title race, trailing the Baltimore Ravens by just 1.5 games.

To lock up their potential postseason spot, the Browns will need a strong finish to the season. This must begin in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, who are also racing to make the NFC playoffs. A victory this week would be massive for the Browns' chances, but they will also need to overcome several important injury situations.

Cleveland Browns Week 13 injury report

The Cleveland Browns have listed just four players with an official designation on the final injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Denzel Ward and Marquise Goodwin have all been officially ruled out after being unable to practice in any capacity this week. Nick Harris is listed as questionable after limited practice activity with a knee injury.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury update

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the preferred fill-in for Deshaun Watson, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. DTR is now dealing with a concussion and has already been officially ruled out for the contest. Joe Flacco is expected to replace him this week, making his first start of the season.

Denzel Ward injury update

The Cleveland Browns will be without their top cornerback in Week 13 as Denzel Ward has been officially ruled out with a shoulder injury. He was unable to practice in any capacity, so ruling him out was not necessarily surprising. It's a major blow to their defense, especially with the Rams' elite wide receivers.

Myles Garrett injury update

In their first two practices this week, the Browns listed superstar Myles Garrett as a non-participant, jeopardizing his availability. Fortunately for Cleveland, he returned to being a full participant on Friday and shed his official injury designation.

The Browns had 18 players listed on their injury report at some point this week, so it's encouraging to see just four with an official designation for Week 13. Amari Cooper and Kareem Hunt are among those previously listed as questionable but no longer carry a tag into their matchup with the Rams.