Cleveland Browns injury report Week 4: Updates on Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and more

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will be hoping for a victory in Sunday's Week 4 matchup. Both teams could go 3-1 with a win, and that could go a long way in guaranteeing a postseason berth.

The Browns are fresh off a blowout win against the Tennessee Titans, while the Ravens are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Colts. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at the Browns' injury report.

Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Week 4

Cleveland Browns' franchise QB Deshaun Watson has been limited in recent training sessions ahead of the Browns' Week 4 game against the Ravens. The former Pro Bowler is currently battling with a niggling shoulder injury sustained in Week 3.

On the positive side, according to ESPN, Watson appeared to take a step forward in his recovery Thursday by doing some throwing in the portion of practice that was open to the media.

It looks more and more likely that Watson will start Sunday against the Ravens. Friday's practice will be vital in knowing Watson's designation for the Week 4 matchup. It shouldn't be a surprise that Watson is going through some general rustiness, as he hasn't played consistent NFL games in the past couple of seasons.

Amari Cooper injury update: Latest on Cleveland Browns WR for Week 4

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in the most recent practice. Cooper missed it in order to get much-needed rest after participating heavily in the Tennessee game.

Cooper has had a decent season this far, putting up a stat line of 17 receptions for 243 yards and one receiving touchdown. He is Deshaun Watson's favorite target, and the Browns' postseason hopes will likely fall on him and his QB's chemistry.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Browns vs. Ravens

Aside from Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, the Cleveland Browns have a few other injury worries ahead of Week 4.

First off, there's Joel Bitonio and Kareem Hunt, who both have barely practiced since the Titans blowout. They were both banged up in the game, and the Browns medical staff is closely monitoring them.

Then there's Greg Newsome and James Hudson, both of whom missed the game against the Titans. Thankfully, they're both back to full training and should be a part of the Ravens game.